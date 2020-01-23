Instant: Same story for Huskies in second-straight blown lead

Following an ugly trend of blowing double-digit leads, the Washington men’s basketball team gave up another big lead late against Utah, up by just one with just two minutes remaining.
The Huskies led by as many as 12 with eight minutes remaining, but had let another bad offensive stretch and defensive lapses get in the way of an easy victory.
Clinging to the one-point lead, Nahziah Carter missed a midrange jumper that would have put the UW up three, and then fouled Utah’s Rylan Jones to send the freshman to the line. Jones drilled both free throws, and Washington found itself down in an all-too-familiar position.
With one last chance to win the game, the Huskies couldn’t find their closer, with Jamal Bey committing an offensive foul with less than a second remaining. Another game slipped right through the Huskies’ fingers, 67-66.
The first half was as ugly as you could imagine, with the two team’s combining for 17 turnovers, opposed against just 19 made field goals. The Huskies (12-8, 2-5 Pac-12) held Utah to a terrible 29.6% from the field and stopped UU from raining in threes, shooting just 2-of-13.
Despite the defensive dominance, the UW’s 10 first half turnovers kept UU in the game and made the halftime lead just 28-24 in Salt Lake City. For the third consecutive game, the Huskies were leading at the break. But less than three minutes into the half, Utah (11-7, 2-4 Pac-12) tied the game after a backdoor dunk for Both Gach.
Then, the Huskies found their offense. Led by Hameir Wright’s four shots from distance, the offense exploded to a much better 51% shooting percentage in the second half, but committed seven more turnovers in the loss.
With 7:51 to go in the game, Washington opened up its first double-digit lead of the game after back-to-back three-pointers from Jaden McDaniels. Despite the lead, the trend of miffed leads continued for the UW.
Pac-12 leading scorer Timmy Allen drained his first three-pointer of the game with 3:58 to play, a streak of four straight baskets for Utah, to bring the Washington lead down to just five. Just over a minute later, McDaniels picked up a technical foul after Wright fouled out to give Utah four free throws and the ball with just over two minutes remaining. After making all four of its free throws, McDaniels picked up his fifth and final foul on the ensuing possession after undercutting Rylan Jones on a three-point attempt.
With 2:04 to play, the Huskies’ lead was down to just one.
Despite holding on to that lead, and not giving up a single made basket in the final four minutes, Utah made all of its free throws and beat the Huskies on the glass with 18 offensive boards.
Thursday night’s loss is the fourth this year in which Washington has held a double-digit lead and lost.
Up next
The Huskies will take on Colorado Saturday at 6 p.m. The Buffaloes are one of just three ranked Pac-12 teams, and have signature wins against Dayton and Oregon, but also clunkers against Oregon State and Northern Iowa.
