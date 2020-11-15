In game of firsts, Huskies run over the Beavers for season-opening win

In their first game of the 2020 season — under a first-year head coach, a new offensive coordinator, and a quarterback in his first college football game — the Washington football team ran the ball all over the Oregon State defense, leaving an empty Husky Stadium with a 27-21 victory Saturday night.
“Offensively, we saw an advantage that we could run the football, and we ran the football,” UW head coach Jimmy Lake said. “We said some adversity was gonna happen, and it did, obviously, in that game. I was just so happy the way our guys ground it out, and we came away with the victory.”
In the passing game, meanwhile, the quarterback controversy has been settled, at least for now. After an offseason full of speculation, Lake started redshirt-freshman Dylan Morris under center for the Huskies (1-0).
Utilizing adept decision-making and an extremely supportive run game to limit mistakes, Morris was clinical and efficient, going 14-for-24 for 141 yards to come away with his first win.
“I feel very confident about those other three quarterbacks, but Dylan just does a really good job of not making mistakes,” Lake said. “We moved the chains — it was awesome to watch. He’s just got a really good demeanor and good leadership qualities. I’m definitely proud of him for his first college football game.”
Morris didn’t get a lot of help from his experienced receivers, though.
Three critical drops on third down in the first half — one of them a would-be touchdown on a nice throw to junior wide receiver Ty Jones — hurt the Huskies, leaving the door open for the Beavers to keep the game close throughout the first half.
Washington continued to run the ball effectively though, running the ball 51 times for 267 yards, following blockers on the experienced left side of the line en route to victory. Senior left tackle and captain Jaxson Kirkland and left guard Ulumoo Ale set the edge all throughout the game, neutralizing OSU’s stud junior edge rusher Hamilcar Rashed Jr.
“I’m so proud of our guys, of our offensive line,” Lake said. “Jaxson Kirkland, he was our captain today. He really rallied that O-Line. It was hard, it was grimy, and we had to grind it out.”
Another one of the Huskies’ firsts was the debut of new offensive coordinator John Donovan, who made no secret about his intentions to run the ball during the offseason, and followed through with the promise, particularly the fourth quarter.
With 9:09 remaining in the game, the Huskies got the ball back from the Beavers (0-2) at their own 43. They proceeded to run the ball on all 15 plays of the possession, taking 7:24 minutes off the clock and setting up senior kicker Peyton Henry for an easy field goal to close the door.
“That is the kind of football that I love and I enjoy,” Lake said. “I love the time of possession that we had. We would like that in every single game. If we have the ball, most likely they can’t score.”
Morris even got in on the fun in the ground game. He took advantage of numerous quarterback-sneak calls to take the ball across the goal-line for his first-ever collegiate score from the goal line to make it 24-14 in the second quarter.
And the redshirt-freshman didn’t tighten up under pressure either. With just over three minutes remaining in the game, Morris had perhaps his biggest moment of the night.
On 3rd-and-18 from the OSU 24, the young quarterback scrambled for 15 yards and took a massive hit — which was reviewed and called targeting, giving the Huskies a critical first down with three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
“Seeing him run the ball like that — and he honestly took a pretty hard hit — and he popped up right away, that was awesome,” redshirt-senior Sean McGrew said. “He’s definitely a tough kid. He’s for sure earned some points with the team after that, as well.”
Donovan’s run-heavy offense leaned on the experience of a group that doesn’t include a lot of ‘firsts.’ The Huskies’ ‘stable’ of running backs, led by McGrew’s nine carries for 91 yards, pulverized a weak Oregon State run defense.
“Obviously, we want to be the most physical team in the Pac-12,” McGrew said in his post-game press conference. “Establishing the run is gonna be something that’s important every game. I think when we have 270 on the ground, 150 in the air, I think that’s a pretty good day.”
