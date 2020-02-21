Huskies recapture offensive firepower late to close out Trojans

A lot went right early for the Washington women’s basketball team, and it was able to hold on and explode late to win its second straight home game and knock off USC, 75-66.
The Huskies have had trouble closing out teams late in games, and Friday night’s game started to feel like a similar story after leading by 10 at the break, and seven going into the fourth.
Washington only managed one basket through the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, and after a back-and-forth affair, USC cut the lead to 3.
The Dawgs responded with three made three-pointers in under two minutes and rocketed their lead up to 10, which would hold all the way to the final horn. Missy Peterson was responsible for two of the long-range connections. Amber Melgoza knocked in the other to go into her 25 points on the night.
“We knew that if we shoot enough, we knew that eventually they were gonna go in, there wasn’t a seal on the basket, so I think we knew we’d keep shooting and eventually one would go in,” Melgoza said.
The UW only shot 2-for-14 from three in the first three quarters, but shot 4-for-8 in the fourth quarter.
Washington started out a little sluggish on the defensive end, allowing USC to make five of its first seven attempts in the opening 2:26. It then put the clamps on to hold the opposition to seven points throughout the rest of the first quarter. The defense helped fuel a 13-0 run midway through the first.
The Trojans ended the first half shooting 46%, a higher percentage than their season average of 40%, but the Huskies forced 10 turnovers and converted seven fast break points to help lead to their 10-point edge at the break.
The scoring attack was direct in the first half, and the Huskies were getting close range looks. 26 of the team’s 40 first half points came in the paint. They were also a perfect 7-for-7 shooting layups in the opening 20 minutes. The close looks contributed to the team’s 58% shooting from the field.
“We just wanted to play free and not settle,” head coach Jody Wynn said. “They played us man-to-man in the first half, and we just didn’t wanna settle for threes, we wanted to attack the paint.”
This style of attack, coupled with forcing the turnovers on the other end helped UW endure shooting only two-for-eight on three point attempts in the first half.
“Our player movement was really solid in the first half and multiple people were sharing the ball,” Wynn said.
The three-point shooting struggles continued in the third quarter, as the Dawgs missed all six of their attempts. Offensive rebounds helped them maintain the lead, they swallowed up seven offensive rebounds which led to six second chance points. Ali Bamberger finished the game with five boards on that end of the floor.
“USC is pretty big and strong, I didn’t get touched very much and usually I’m the first person, like big people are the first people to get boxed out,” Bamberger said. “But crashing the boards was huge and were kind of the people at the beginning of the season that got killed on the boards. Like, we weren’t rebounding and it’s won us some games and I think this is definitely a game that we won because of rebounding.”
Sophomore center Darcy Rees<CQ> was not available due to a stress fracture in her right foot and freshman Quay Miller<CQ> took her spot in the starting lineup. Miller started two games back in December.
She carried game-highs in points and rebounds going into halftime, and finished with 10 points and six rebounds.
“We just kept fueling each other back-and-forth because we knew that we both were gonna have to step up big because there’s no one else to come in and play post besides the two freshman,” Bamberger said.
Washington will now stay in Seattle for its last home game of the season, and senior night, on Sunday at noon against UCLA.
Reach reporter Josh Eddy at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JoshTreEddy
