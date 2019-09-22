UW overwhelms UCLA with dominant performance in front of packed crowd

The No. 12 Washington men’s soccer team decimated UCLA, 5-0, on a rainy Sunday night at Husky Soccer Stadium. This is the first time the Huskies (7-1-0, 2-0 Pac-12) have scored five goals against the Bruins (3-4-0, 0-2 Pac-12) and with this win, Jamie Clark becomes the second winningest head coach in program history.
“It’s an absolute pleasure to be able to reach that milestone,” Clark said. “Every week I spend at Washington is amazing and it’s an honor to coach these talented players.”
The recurring theme for Washington this season is to score a quick opening goal and take over the game from there. In today’s game, that moment came within the first 30 seconds when Lucas Meek avoided the goalkeeper and shot the ball into a wide open net to give the UW an early 1-0 lead.
“Once I saw Blake [Bodily] running with the ball, I started my run next to him,” Meek said. “Then he passed it to me and I chipped the ball over the goalkeeper and had a free shot on goal.”
Regardless of the rain, plenty of fans came out to support the Dawgs in this conference match and the Huskies put on a scoring clinic for them to enjoy. In the 12th minute, defender Freddy Kleemann doubled Washington’s lead when he scored his first collegiate goal with a header off a corner from Dylan Teves, who now leads the Pac-12 with six assists.
“We’ve been working a lot on set plays in practice and Teves did the hard work by making a great cross,” Kleemann said. “We worked together and trusted each other, which allowed us to get that goal.”
Imanol Rosales added a third Husky goal in the 42nd minute when he stole the ball from UCLA goalkeeper Cameron Douglas and calmly walked the ball into the net for a goal, another first for a freshman.
“I pressured the goalkeeper so he would make a mistake and the ball somehow ended up at my feet,” Rosales said. “It wasn’t a normal goal but I’m happy I was able to score.”
The UW had a 3-0 lead over UCLA headed into halftime while the Bruins had not attempted a single shot up to that point. At the start of the second half, UCLA replaced Douglas after a poor first half performance with Justin Garces.
From there, the Huskies added two more goals to take a commanding win at home and start conference play with a perfect record. Washington will have a week off before hosting Portland at Husky Soccer Stadium next Sunday, with kickoff at 4 p.m.
Reach reporter Le Bui at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @LeBui18
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.