Huskies host Redhawks in crosstown rivalry

The Washington women’s basketball team is back after a 10-day hiatus to take on Seattle U for the 22nd time in the history of the two programs.
Throughout the rivalry, the UW has won 18 of the first 21 matchups, and is on a 14-game win streak against SU. The past two matchups have proved close. In 2017, the Redhawks took the Huskies to overtime in Hec Ed, but the Dawgs were able to escape with an eight-point victory. Last season the UW went to SU and left with another win, this time an 11-point margin of victory.
Head coach Jody Wynn is 2-0 against Seattle so far in her Washington tenure.
“It’s great for the fans, for the community to come out and see two teams within the city, a lot of local players,” head coach Jody Wynn<CQ> “I think it’s great for youth to get to know both programs that are right here in their backyards and they can come to games throughout the season and see great women compete at a high level.”
The Huskies are off the heels off a bounce back win, after dominating the Wildcats of Weber State by a margin of 53 points. The UW defense continues to be a hallmark of this team through its first three games, averaging 14 steals and four blocks per game.
On the offensive end, sophomore Hailey Van Dyke<CQ> actually leads the team in scoring with 35 points on the season, despite coming off the bench in every game.
“She can score it inside and out, she moves really well without the basketball,” Wynn said. “She’s a great offensive rebounder, that gives our team extra possessions, and she’s becoming a much better defender than she was as a freshman.”
Missy Peterson<CQ> and Amber Melgoza<CQ> are right behind with 34 and 33 points, respectively.
The is the final game of a 15-day homestand to open the season, so it’s important to grab another win before hitting the road.
“Every game is just as important as the next game, and we’re not looking past anybody,” Wynn said. “It’s extremely important to take care of our next opponent whoever that is and have complete focus on them.”
The rivalry game will tip-off on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Reach reporter Josh Eddy at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JoshTreEddy
