Huskies steamroll Wisconsin in home opener

The No. 10 Washington volleyball team rolled over No. 9 Wisconsin in its first home game and final nonconference game of the season on Saturday night, not just sweeping (25-20, 25-20, 25-14) the Badgers, but holding them to one block.
“I think one of the biggest things and takeaways from this match is that we were just able to keep the ball in play,” senior Kara Bajema said. “We only had [five] hitting errors, and we only got blocked once.”
It was the lowest number of blocks Washington held an opposing team to since Arizona last October, even more notable given Wisconsin’s reputation as a tough blocking team. The five errors were also the lowest Washington has committed in at least four seasons.
“Extremely patient attacking from our outside hitters, especially hitting with a lot of range,” head coach Keegan Cook said. “All of our outside hitters and our assistant coach Jason Mansfield have been working on that for six months, just being able to hit the entire court. You saw that from Kara, you saw that from [sophomore Claire Hoffman], and when they can do that, they’re tough.”
Bajema led the Huskies with 19 kills, hitting .515 through the match. She was a solid quarter of the Washington offense, which was altogether stellar, hitting .457 with only five errors in three sets.
The Huskies went through a stretch earlier this season where they were blocked at a high clip, but it’s a problem that seems solved, at least against Wisconsin. With Pac-12 play arriving fast with a trip to Pullman next Wednesday, it’s something important to have nailed down.
Another aspect of the game that Washington seems to have figured out in time for Pac-12 play is passing. It was one of the major hurdles the team couldn’t seem to clear last season, and one a lot of work has gone into fixing.
It seemed like balls were going right to sophomore setter Ella May Powell all night, putting her in good position to set. Wisconsin didn’t get a lot of aces, but they did have a tough serve that the Dawgs didn’t let phase them.
“That was something that we struggled with last time we played them, so we really focused on continuing to fight the serves off and we did a lot of serving and passing today in practice,” Powell said. “Just constantly thinking about each server, what they have in their toolbox and what we need to do exactly to get on that. They did amazing tonight and it made my job really easy, to run the offense.”
All of that was helped along by the serving, and it was easy to see why Washington is known as the best serving team in the Pac-12, and one of the best in the country. They had seven aces, and succeeded in getting the Badgers out of system enough to completely dominate.
“We wanted to be aggressive,” Cook said. “I thought Kara has been really good. Ella May, I thought this was one of her best serving matches this season. That pressure, combined with some good blocking from us, like I said, people have to play really well.”
Six different servers combined for Washington’s seven aces against Wisconsin. That overall strength on the serve makes the UW a tough team to play against, something the Badgers saw tonight as they were forced out of system again and again.
The Huskies head out on the road yet again to play Washington State on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., and Stanford on Sunday at 2 p.m. Both matches will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.
Reach Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @haileyarobin
