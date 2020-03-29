Former UW football coach Jim Lambright dies at 77

Former Washington football head coach Jim Lambright has died at age 77, the UW Athletic Department confirmed today. He spent almost four decades on Montlake, first arriving as a player and then spending time as a position coach and defensive coordinator before being promoted to head coach in 1993.
"I'm deeply saddened by the news of Coach Lambright's passing,” Athletic Director Jen Cohen said in a statement. “Coach Lambright is synonymous with Husky football and he gave so much to this program both as a player and coach."
A Washington native, Lambright graduated from Everett High School in 1960 before attending the UW. He played defensive end for the Huskies, earning All-Coast honors in 1964.
Lambright returned to the UW in 1969 as a part of Jim Owens’ staff before becoming defensive coordinator in 1978 under Don James. The Huskies won six conference titles during Lambright’s time in the position, including a national championship in 1991.
After James retired in 1993, Lambright was promoted to head coach, a position he held for six seasons. In his first two seasons as coach, the Huskies went 7-4, highlighted by one of the most memorable wins in Lambright’s tenure — a 1994 victory over No. 5 Miami which is better known as the “Whammy in Miami.”
“Coach Lambright was a legend at the UW,” current head coach Jimmy Lake said in a statement. “Particularly when it came to playing the kind of physical, aggressive defense that his teams were known for. He was always supportive of the program that he loved so much. His impact on Husky football will not be forgotten.”
In 1995 the Huskies won a share of the Pac-10 title under Lambright, going 7-4-1 and 6-1-1 in conference and earning a trip to the Rose Bowl. His 1997 team went 8-4, defeating Nick Saban’s Michigan State team in the Aloha Bowl. In his last season as Washington’s head coach, Lambright led the Huskies to a 6-6 record and an Oahu Bowl appearance.
