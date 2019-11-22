Huskies shoot 46 free throws, defy numbers in win over Montana

Does Mike Hopkins entirely understand the basketball game that just happened at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Friday night?
No, not completely.
“The numbers don’t add up,” Hopkins said after the game. “It’s like one plus one equals nine. But I will tell you this: I really believe that we really competed.”
The only number that really matters is the final score: a 73-54 win for the No. 25 Washington men’s basketball team over Montana. But behind that lie some stats that range from odd to confusing to completely bizarre.
The Huskies (4-1) went 0-for-11 from three-point range. They turned the ball over 21 times. Freshman standout Isaiah Stewart played a grand total of five minutes in the first half, and 14:41 over the course of the whole game. And despite all of that, the Dawgs won.
They won because of a complete foul-a-palooza, with 53 combined fouls between the two teams, leading to Washington going 35-for-46 from the free-throw line. (Washington had shot 61 free throws in its first three games combined.)
They won because in such a physical game, they outscored the Griz 38-10 in the paint. (Yes, do the math, all 73 of the UW’s points came either on free throws on baskets in the lane.)
And they won because despite his limited minutes, Stewart was able to put together a team-leading performance, pacing the Huskies with 18 points and eight rebounds.
“We ran into some adversity tonight,” senior forward Sam Timmins said. “The earlier that you can go through that as a team and learn how to get through that… it’s all learning experiences and we can get better from it.”
In both halves, it took less than six minutes for Washington get in the bonus, and less than 10 to get in the double bonus. With the refs calling over a foul per minute, everything on offense went to the rim for the Huskies.
“There’s a lot of emphasis on being physical and going to the rim so we can take advantage of that,” Timmins said.
On the other side, the constant whistles forced Stewart out early. After scoring five points in the first two and a half minutes, two quick fouls sent him to the bench. Hopkins sent him back onto the court later in the half, it only took him 35 seconds to pick up his third.
“It was tough, but that’s why we have our bench and the rest of the team, to come back and play even harder,” Jamal Bey said.
Stewart came back out to start the second half, then left a minute and 15 seconds later after picking up his fourth. He came back in with 8:45 left in the game, managed to go the rest of the way without getting his fifth, and still finished with the team lead in points, scoring 13 in the final 8:21.
“When you have a player like that, you just keep feeding him,” Hopkins said. “And he’ll be opening for everybody else. That was a challenge, but he’s as good as anybody in the country.”
The boost Stewart provided helped the Huskies pull away, after they weren’t able to do so in the first half. Washington jumped out to an 11-point lead at one point early, but Montana found its three-point shot late in the half, and a Bey lay-in at the buzzer was the only scoring separating the teams at the break.
Behind Stewart, freshman Jaden McDaniels scored 14 points, and junior Nahziah Carter added 13 of his own. Bey and Timmins both added seven points off the bench.
Washington will get another night matchup Sunday, taking on San Diego at 7:30.
Reach Managing Editor Josh Kirshenbaum at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @J_Kirshenbaum
