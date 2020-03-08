Washington snags nonconference win, beats Boise State

The Washington men’s tennis team clinched a much-needed 5-2 win over Boise State on Sunday, breaking its three-match losing streak and ending the weekend on a positive note.
“I gotta say, we did a good job,” head coach Matt Anger said. “I have to tip my cap to our guys on that. Especially in doubles, just coming out better than we have, that I can remember, this season.”
Unlike in the previous three matches, all against ranked teams, the Huskies (9-7, 0-2 Pac-12) were able to clinch their first match and doubles point win in two weeks against the Broncos (7-6, 0-1 Mountain West).
The doubles point has been an issue for Washington all season, but despite losing the point for the past three matches, the Huskies were able to turn it around on Sunday, pulling through at No. 1 and No. 2.
Senior Thibault Cancel and sophomore Jack Pulliam quickly won at the latter, finishing 6-1. They were followed by juniors Jack Davis and Alexis Alvarez, who won 6-2 at No. 1..
“Those two guys, they did it in the doubles and they did it in the singles” Anger said about the No.1 pair. “Those guys really set the table for us.”
Sophomore Ewen Lumsden and freshman Brandon Wong were trailing 3-4 at No. 3 when the point was decided.
In singles, big serves and consistency throughout the lineup allowed the Huskies, with the exception of Cancel on Court 3 and Pulliam on Court 4, to win first sets throughout the lineup. Before today’s win, Davis had been the only Husky to win a first set since the first conference match against USC two weeks ago. By breaking the pattern of early losses, Washington was able to secure five matches and clinch the win.
Davis was the first singles win, finishing 6-1, 6-2 on Court 1. Alvarez, who has only had a few singles appearances this season, followed on Court 5, winning 6-2, 6-1.
“I felt like I was really focused and sticking to my game plan,” Alvarez said.
Cancel wasn’t able to turn around his first set loss, losing 1-6, 1-6 on Court 3. Soon after, Lumsden won at No. 2, finishing 6-3, 6-3 and deciding the match for the Huskies.
Senior Adam Torocsik, who won both sets in a tiebreaker, added an additional win on Court 6, ending 7-6, 7-6. Pulliam, who appeared to cramp up towards the end of the match and served underhand for the majority of the last two games, eventually fell in a second set tiebreaker and ended 3-6, 6-7.
Washington hopes to keep this momentum as non-conference play continues next week at home against Samford at 3 p.m.
Reach reporter Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.