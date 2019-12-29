Huskies show poise in conference-opening win over Cougars

PULLMAN - The Washington women’s basketball team started out Pac-12 play on the right foot with a 65-56 win at rival Washington State.
Guard Rita Pleskevich came out firing for the Huskies (9-3, 1-0 Pac-12), knocking down the first shot of the game. Before the first media timeout, she reached seven points to eclipse her previous career high at Washington of six points.
“I think that she stepped up and that was something that was very good,” Amber Melgoza said. “She hit some key shots in the beginning at that got us rolling, she hit some good jumpers, threes, she played an outstanding game and I think that really helped us.”
The junior transfer has struggled to find her shot so far this season, averaging just under 24% from the field and 14% from three, but found her footing early in Washington’s conference opener.
“In practices, my teammates were still telling me ‘keep shooting, you got this’, they were giving me confidence so I think that’s what really helped me the most,” Pleskevich said.
This was easily her best game of the season, she finished with 12 points and four assists.
The Huskies led nearly the entirety of the first quarter, but a deep three at the buzzer gave WSU the lead after the first ten minutes.
After a back and forth second quarter, the Dawgs found themselves up five going into the break.
Midway through the third quarter, WSU knocked down a pair of triples to cut UW’s lead to only one point. The response from the Huskies was palpable with a 12-1 run to push their rivals from striking distance.
“We just needed to get defensive rebounds, and get stops, we took the press off, we got our feet set defensively, so we could be in better position to get defensive rebounds,” head coach Jody Wynn said. “We took smart shots, a couple kids made big threes on a pick and pop situation, Amber got herself to the free throw line, our second chance points was really good today.”
A big part of that second half run was Melgoza, who scored 11 of her 17 points in the final 20 minutes. Nine of her points came to the line, and she was really forcing the contact.
“When the time comes and I can’t get my shot falling right away, I feel like that’s my time to figure out a way to the free throw line and get myself fouled,” Melgoza said,
The Dawgs were able to close out the game with methodical and patient offense in the fourth quarter to keep the Cougs at bay.
“We didn’t wanna play into their hands and take a quick shot and then they’re very good in transition,” Wynn said. “They scored within four seconds, five seconds a couple possessions in the fourth quarter. We wanted to play to win and be strong with the basketball, but we didn’t wanna take a quick, unnecessary shot, we wanted to either get fouled or get a layup.”
UW never let its lead dip under six points after that run and was able to close out the game to improve to 5-0 away from Seattle.
The win is the UW’s first conference-opening victory since the Kelsey Plum era in 2016, when they rocked the Cougars in Seattle three years ago.
Washington will now travel to the bay for a matchup at California on Friday, January 3 at 7 p.m. and then at Stanford on Sunday, January 5 at 2 p.m.
Reach reporter Josh Eddy at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JoshTreEddy
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.