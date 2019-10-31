AP Top-25: Week 10 winners & losers

NR Washington
After a couple of tough losses in conference play, the Huskies’ last game against Oregon was its only hope of winning the Pac-12. The Dawgs now find themselves in a place they haven’t seen recently, out of the top-25 with virtually no chance of winning the conference. A bowl game is still in play, and a good one too, if the team finishes strong. We’ll see on Saturday against No. 9 Utah just how much wind is still in the sails for this young Husky squad.
Winners
No. 1 LSU (+1)
It’s been four years since there wasn’t a team named Alabama or Clemson atop the AP poll, and LSU definitely deserves it. Not only have they played a difficult schedule, but they’ve won in different ways. The Tigers can blow teams out with Joe Burrow’s passing ability and win in the trenches in heavy-weight matchups like we saw last week against No. 11 Auburn.
No. 7 Oregon (+4)
Winning in Seattle is not easy; only three teams have done it in the past four years. The win a couple weeks ago launched the Ducks into the top-10 once again, and then they took down Washington State thanks to a last-second field goal at home. Oregon appears to be the team to beat in the Pac-12.
No. 13 Minnesota (+4)
The Golden Gophers are one of three unbeaten teams in the Big Ten and head coach P.J. Fleck has increased his team’s win total each year he’s been in Saint Paul. They have yet to face a ranked opponent, but wins are still wins. In fact, they’ve dominated their last four games, outscoring opponents 168-41. With a bye this week, they’ll host an unbeaten matchup with Penn State the following week to see if they’re really a legitimate threat to the conference.
Losers
No. 10 Oklahoma (-5)
This is now the third year in a row that Oklahoma has stumbled in conference play. Fortunately, the Sooners bounced back the past two years and still punched their tickets to the College Football Playoff. With the number of unbeaten teams at the top, there’s no guarantee that a one-loss Big 12 champion will make the playoff, but the remaining schedule for the Sooners isn’t exactly a murderer’s row. Who wouldn’t want to see Hurts against his former team, Alabama?
No. 16 Notre Dame (-8)
We know that we definitely won’t have to worry about an independent team in talks for the playoff this year. Now dropping their second game of the season, the Irish could still work its way into the top-10 come bowl season, which would still be a nice season.
No. 18 Wisconsin (-5)
The Badgers’ hype train was fun while it lasted. The beat down of Michigan will not be forgotten soon, and unfortunately, what Ohio State did to Wisconsin was just as bad. The Badgers only hope for their first playoff appearance was to win out and that hope was dashed by giving up 28 straight points to close out the game. They still can win the Big Ten West and have a chance at redemption against the Buckeyes in the championship game.
