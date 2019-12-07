Washington heads to the Sweet 16 still looking to play its best volleyball

Next week, the No. 8 Washington volleyball team will be in Waco, Texas for the Sweet 16. But right now, the Huskies aren’t playing their best volleyball.
“Not even close,” head coach Keegan Cook said. “I’ve seen this team do some incredible things ... I’ve seen them play at the highest level in this game and I still think it’s on its way.”
The Huskies may have beat South Carolina. They may have swept (25-23, 26-24, 25-8). But it wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t at the level they want to be at.
“We were a little high strung the first two sets, which is understandable,” senior outside hitter Kara Bajema said. “The Sweet 16 is on the line.”
The Huskies were down 20-15 in the first set and saw an even larger 19-13 deficit in the second. The Washington defense couldn’t figure South Carolina out, and with an offense consisting mainly of only Bajema, the Huskies couldn’t keep up.
As those sets started to close out, though. Washington stepped up. They didn’t want to lose, and they were going to make sure of it.
“We’ve been there before,” Bajema said. “We’ve been here a couple times this season. What this team does best is finish strong. We’re not going to stop whether we’re down by five, six, seven.”
If there’s anything Washington can do, it’s not lose. They’ve had a string of bad starts, and they’ve been down by a lot, a lot. So the first two sets weren’t anything out of the ordinary for them. The comebacks were just as normal for them.
“Certainly liked our response at the end of sets,” Cook said. “You’re going to be playing two-point games in the tournament somewhere. I don’t like how we got there, but I liked how we finished when we were there.”
The Huskies may have gotten off to a 2-0 start against South Carolina, but it was an incredibly improbable one. In some ways, it was two sets they shouldn’t have won. They certainly almost didn’t.
The third set looked like an entirely different team in an entirely different game.
The Dawgs started off the final set with seven straight points. They finished the set with seven straight points. The Gamecocks could barely get anything in between Washington’s dominant scoring, which included four aces by sophomore setter Ella May Powell, with three in the final five points.
In that third set, the Huskies looked like the best they had all season. There was that serving brilliance, a powerful block, and only one error. There was also an opponent completely thrown off its game, thanks in part to that serve.
The Huskies will face No. 9 Kentucky in the Sweet 16 on Friday. The time and television designation will be announced by the NCAA at a later date.
