Washington faces far more dangerous WSU team in Apple Cup rematch

It wasn’t that long ago that the Washington women’s basketball team crossed the state for the Apple Cup. The Huskies beat the Cougars 65-56 in Pullman less than two weeks ago, and now it’s time for a rematch in Seattle.
“It’s tough to play a team that close together,” assistant head coach Derek Wynn said. “Obviously, they came up short and they wanted to play a lot better. That’s the thing about playing a team a second time — we don’t know what changes.”
In the week since they last played, the Huskies (10-4, 2-1 Pac-12) and the Cougars (8-7, 1-2 Pac-12) both lost to No. 5 Stanford and beat Cal. The Cougars beat the Golden Bears by a significantly larger margin than the Huskies did two nights before.
Washington’s downfall both nights — although they managed a close win over Cal — was a second-half slump after a strong first half. It’s been a trend for the Huskies all season. They come out strong, but the same isn’t true after halftime.
“That’s something that we want to focus on getting better at, is coming out of halftime with the same energy that we ended the first half with, to come out and step on them right away,” junior Missy Peterson said. “To not take it easy or let up at all, but to come out with the same type of energy in the third quarter and the fourth quarter as we did in the first half.”
The third quarter may be exactly that, a mere quarter of the game, but over 30% of the points scored on the Huskies in Pac-12 play have been in the third quarter. The Huskies get scored on far more in the second half than they do in the first, with about 63% of points against them coming in the latter halves of games.
Washington’s Pac-12 opener against WSU didn’t look like that on paper, with the Huskies only looking better offensively as the game went on. Defensively, they held WSU all-time leading scorer Borislava Hristova to only 10 points and held Washington State’s other offensive powerhouse, Chanelle Molina, to 15 points.
That’s not likely to happen again. Last week, Molina averaged 27.5 points through the weekend in the Bay Area, winning Pac-12 player of the week, and Hristova averaged over 23.5 points-per-game as well. With Washington State’s offense going, even if it mostly consists of two players, the Cougars are likely to be a lot more dangerous than they were two weeks ago.
“They are a high-powered offensive basketball team,” Wynn said. “They’ve got a lot of experience. They understand how to play the game, so they understand how to counter what we’re doing defensively. It’s going to be a good challenge for us on Saturday.”
Reach Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @haileyarobin
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.