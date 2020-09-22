Fall preview for UW sports

At this point, it’s a big assumption that sports will happen at all this year. The Pac-12 has already canceled all athletic activities until Jan 1, 2021, and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage across the country. However, let’s assume sports get the go-ahead from the NCAA and the Pac-12 — here’s a brief preview of each of the varsity sports at the UW.
Baseball
Key returners: OF Braiden Ward, IF Ramon Bramasco, RHP Jack Enger
2020 record: 9–6 (No conference games played)
The Washington baseball team finds itself in a weird spot ahead of the 2021 season after seeing its last season canceled right before the conference opening series. The Huskies also lost ace Stevie Emanuels to the draft and reliever Leo Nierenberg, who graduated.
However, the shortened draft did bring back a few players who likely would have gone in normal circumstances. Outfielder Braiden Ward, who has led the Pac-12 in steals the past three seasons, is probably the most important and unexpected returner. Shortstop Ramon Bramasco is also back to provide stability up the middle, as is Christian Jones, who provides some power.
On the mound, righties Jack Enger and David Rhodes will help replace Emanuels, while Gabe Smith, and Davis Delorefice anchor a strong bullpen for head coach Lindsay Meggs.
Men’s Basketball
Key Returners: G Nahziah Carter, F Hameir Wright, G Quade Green, G Marcus Tsohonis
2019 Record: 15–17 (5–13 Pac-12)
Head coach Mike Hopkins’ team returns to Hec Edmundson Pavilion after a difficult 2019-20 season. Following a regular season championship and NCAA tournament appearance in 2018–19, expectations were high for Washington, which added two top-10 talents Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels.
However, after point guard Quade Green’s academic ineligibility, the Huskies went into a tailspin, winning just four games in conference. They were then knocked out in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament, and Stewart and McDaniels declared for the NBA draft.
The Huskies do have a veteran team now, with Green returning to run the offense with fellow starters Nahziah Carter and Hameir Wright. Guard Marcus Tsohonis, who filled in for Green, is also back, along with three-point shooter RaeQuan Battle and bench contributor Nate Roberts.
Women’s Basketball
Key Returners: G Missy Peterson, G T.T. Watkins, F Haley Van Dyke, C Darcy Rees
2019-20 record: 13–17 (5–13 Pac-12)
The women’s basketball team showed some progress in Jody Wynn’s second year at the helm.
The Huskies, however, have a lot to replace heading into 2020–21. Amber Melgoza, Washington’s leading scorer for the past three seasons, has graduated, along with Mai-Loni Henson. The pair started every game in 2019-20, and guard Rita Pleskevich’s transfer to Florida Atlantic subtracted another 21 starts.
Returners Missy Peterson and Darcy Rees both started more than 20 games, and T.T. Watkins, who took over Pleskevich’s starting role near the end of the season, is also back. Haley Van Dyke returns after an effective season leading the bench.
Rowing
Another team that never really got to compete in 2019–20, the rowing team raced a few times in the fall at the Head of the Charles in Boston and the Head of the Lake on Lake Washington. The women also swept USC to start the Pac-12 season before the competition was canceled.
However, the lack of a season this past year shouldn’t stop Washington from being a title contender again under women’s head coach Yasmin Farooq and men’s head coach Michael Callahan.
Football
Key Returners: DB Elijah Molden, DL Levi Onwuzurike, RB Richard Newton, WR Terrell Bynum, OL Jaxson Kirkland
2019 record: 8–5 (4–5 Pac-12)
It was a strange final season for Chris Petersen on Montlake. Washington struggled to find a groove, losing close games all season— but still beating Washington State to win a seventh consecutive Apple Cup and beating Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl.
New head coach Jimmy Lake has quite a challenge. COVID-19 worries and a potential spring season aside, the Huskies lost a lot on offense, including quarterback Jacob Eason, leading rusher Salvon Ahmed, leading receiver Aaron Fuller, and tight end Hunter Bryant. Offensive line stalwarts Nick Harris and Trey Adams have also moved on.
But it’s not all bad news for Lake. The defense is primed for a great year, especially with Elijah Molden back to lead the secondary, and Levi Onwuzurike returned (despite some NFL draft hype) to partner with sacks leader Joe Tryon on the defensive line.
On offense, Richard Newton will help replace Ahmed, while Terrell Bynum, Cade Otton, and Puka Nacua are all returning contributors, though questions remain at quarterback.
Gymnastics
Key Returners: Hannah Vandenkolk, Amara Cunningham, Geneva Thompson, Meaghan Ruttan
2019-20 High Score: 197.600 vs. Utah
2019–20 was an unfortunate season for the Washington gymnastics squad. Elise Ray-Statz’s team, ranked No. 11 when the pandemic started, never made it to the national championships, and seniors Evanni Roberson, Maya Washington, Kristyn Hoffa, Madison Copiak, and Michaela Nelson never got their final shots at a title.
Roberson provided one of the highlights of the year with her perfect 10’s on beam, but all five of the seniors were key contributors and will be difficult to replace. Attempting to do just that will be the next generation of UW gymnastics, including Hannah Vandenkolk, Amara Cunningham, Geneva Thompson, and Meaghan Ruttan, though the all-around role remains a question.
Softball
Key Returners: IF Sis Bates, C Morganne Flores, OF Kaija Gibson, IF Taryn Atlee
2020 record: 23–2
After consecutive trips to the College World Series and depleted conference rivals due to the Olympics, 2020 seemed destined to be the Huskies’ year. Instead, Heather Tarr’s team could only watch as the season was canceled by COVID-19.
Washington made it clear that wasn’t the last time the seniors would play, and all four of them — Sis Bates, Morganne Flores, Kaija Gibson, and Taryn Atlee — have already announced they will return.
Combine them with the bats of Baylee Klingler, Sami Reynolds, Jadelyn Allchin, and SilentRain Espinoza, the pitching of Gabbie Plain and Pat Moore, and everything freshman sensation Kelley Lynch brings to the diamond, and the Huskies certainly have the ingredients to be a national championship contender again.
Men’s Soccer
Key Returners: DF Ethan Bartlow, DF Charlie Ostrem, MF Christian Soto, MF Lucas Meek
2019 record: 17–4 (8–2 Pac-12)
The men’s soccer team had one of its best seasons in 2019. Led by Jamie Clark, the Huskies captured a conference title and spent several weeks as the No. 1 team in the nation. They also made it to the third round of the College Cup, where they were knocked out by eventual champions Georgetown.
However, following the season, All-American striker Blake Bodily signed a contract with the Portland Timbers, and Washington lost key contributors Kasey French, John Magnus, and Bryce Logan.
The spine of the team remains relatively intact though. All-American Ethan Bartlow anchors the defense and fullback Charlie Ostrem will provide width. Midfielder Christian Soto is also back, along with Gio Miglietti and Dylan Teves, who missed time last season due to injury. When they return to the field though, remains to be seen and may be pushed to spring.
Women’s Soccer
Key Returners: MF Summer Yates, DF Kaylene Pang, MF Jessika Cowart, MF Olivia Van der Jagt
2019: 12–7–2 (7–4 Pac-12)
After 26 years, 2019 saw the final year of Washington women’s soccer under Lesle Gallimore, and in her final Pac-12 game, the team beat Washington State for the first time in 15 years. The Huskies made the NCAA tournament too, ultimately falling in the second round.
So now, for the first time in more than two and a half decades, the Huskies will have a new women’s soccer head coach, with Nicole Van Dyke selected for the job. Hired from Pennsylvania, Van Dyke will have to settle her defense first, with starters Taylor Sekyra, Jessica Udovich, and Lisa Jensen all graduating. Van Dyke’s first season in charge will also be delayed to spring following the Pac-12’s ruling.
However, Summer Yates, who led the Huskies in goals, assists, and points, will be back for her third season, joined by defender Kaylene Pang, who played the most minutes of any player last season, as well as midfielders Jessika Cowart and Olivia Van der Jagt.
Tennis
Key Returners: Vanessa Wong, Natsuho Arakawa, Thibault Cancel, Jack Davis
2019-20 Record: Women: 11–3 (2–0 Pac-12) Men: 9–7 (0–2 Pac-12)
Perhaps the teams least impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in terms of returning seniors, both the men’s and women’s tennis teams lost just one senior to graduation.
Robin Stephenson’s squad had a great year in 2019–20. No. 1 singles player Vanessa Wong is back to team up with Natsuho Arakawa, who was granted an extra season due to COVID. Washington also has experienced depth in returners Nika Zupancic, Sedona Gallagher, and Zoey Weil.
The men’s team didn’t have as successful of a season, but will look to bounce back under head coach Matt Anger. Getting Thibault Cancel back for one more year will be helpful, and with lead singles player Jack Davis returning for his senior season, the Huskies have experience at the top of the lineup. If some of the younger players like Ewen Lumsden, Brandon Wong, and Jack Pulliam can build on their seasons from last year, the Huskies will have a formidable squad.
Cross Country/Track and Field
Key Returners: Katie Rainsberger, Hannah Rusnak, Tanner Anderson, Chase Smith, Mick Stanovsek
Many of the track athletes find themselves in a strange position in 2020–21. Seniors who are able to return next spring likely exhausted their cross country and winter season eligibility. However, distance stars Katie Rainsberger, Tanner Anderson, and Julius Diehr will come back to Montlake to finish their eligibility.
Even with the status of their seniors up in the air, Maurica and Andy Powell still have a lot of returning talent. In cross country, Talon Hull and Tibebu Proctor lead a young group of distance runners on the men’s side, while Allie Schadler and rising star Mel Smart anchor a deep women’s team.
In the winter and spring, Jonah Wilson and Elijah Mason are a couple of the names to watch on the throws team, while Hannah Rusnak, Ollie Thorner, and Parker Kennedy are all becoming forces in the multis events. In sprints, Evan Mafilas is among the standouts to keep track of, along with returning senior Darhian Mills, and freshman star Carley Thomas should excite in the mid-distances. Pole vault sees Chase Smith coming back for a final season, but needs to replace reigning national champion Olivia Gruver.
Volleyball
Key Returners: S Ella May Powell, MB Lauren Sanders, OH Samantha Drechsel, OH Claire Hoffman
2019 record: 27–7 (15–5 Pac-12)
Last year was an extremely successful one for the volleyball team. Keegan Cook’s squad made it to the Elite Eight and beat eventual runners-up Wisconsin twice during the non-conference season.
If Washington volleyball returns in 2020, the Huskies’ biggest challenge will be replacing Kara Bajema and Shayne McPherson. A first-team All-American, Bajema led the team in kills the past two seasons, and the libero, McPherson, has been a starter for the past two seasons.
Washington does return setter Ella May Powell, and starting middle blocker Lauren Sanders. Outside hitters Samantha Drechsel, Claire Hoffman, and Shannon Crenshaw will lead the effort to replace Bajema. The biggest hole is probably at libero, where the Huskies only have two players listed as of July 28: Emma Calle and Sianna Houghton, who played a combined 43 sets this past season.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
