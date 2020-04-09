Cribby’s return brings confidence, dedication to Husky Ballpark

When Washington’s first-year pitching coach and recruiting coordinator Elliott Cribby talks to his players, he doesn’t simply offer tips on how to tweak a slider. He doesn’t just dare them to run farther during quarantine or question them about their daily long-toss sessions. His mentorship goes far beyond mechanics.
“I don’t have any kids, but every year I joke I have 16 kids,” Cribby said. “They’re my life. They mean everything to me. You show that, over time, just being consistent in your daily routine and always being available to those guys, but at the same time pushing those guys and making them realize these are the things that we need to do to be great.”
While this may be his first coaching stint as a Husky, the 34-year-old Kirkland native practically learned to walk in golden socks and a purple cap. Cribby’s father, Ed, earned four letters from 1974-1977 in a Washington baseball jersey.
Thirty years later, the younger Cribby began etching his own mark firmly into the halls and hearts of Pacific Northwest baseball.
Following the calling of his lineage, Cribby walked on to the Huskies’ 2006 squad. After a scalding-hot first few weeks on the mound, he’d cemented himself as the closer for then-UW head coach Ken Knutson.
“That first year when I came in, I was basically considered a walk-on,” Cribby said. “I remember a practice day leading up to the weekend and [Knutson] said, ‘Hey, you know Cribby, my original plan was to bring you in here and make you a team manager,’ and I said: ‘I apologize that that hasn’t worked out to your liking.’”
With healthy doses of hard work and self-assurance, Cribby finished the 2006 season with 10 saves — a mark that still sits sixth in the UW’s record books — and earned a spot on the 2007 Roger Clemens’ preseason watch list, the top award given each year to outstanding collegiate pitchers.
More importantly, that year was an important lesson in the underlying power of trust, as much with his teammates and coaches as with himself. He didn’t power his way to a 3.76 ERA with a dominating fastball or earn All-Pac-10 honorable mention with a devastating slider.
His success grew in tandem with a blossoming belief in his ability.
“I think, as much as anything — and it shows in his coaching too — he’s always believed in himself,” Knutson said. “If I’m gonna hand the ball to my closer, my job’s on the line every time I do that. It’s easy to trust a guy who believes in himself.”
Having witnessed the benefits of self-assurance in his own baseball career, Cribby soon developed a knack for taking a kid with no belief in their talent and helping them realize their potential for greatness.
One of those kids, UW freshman reliever Nate Weeldreyer, first felt that confidence-boost nearly a half-decade ago on the practice field at Auburn Mountainview High School.
“It was winter my freshman year,” he said. “Literally 15 minutes after a showcase, he called me and said how much he was excited for me as I grew up through the years. Through that time after commitment, he stayed in touch with me like we were family.”
At the time, Cribby was the recruiting director and pitching coach at Seattle University, so Weeldreyer committed to the Redhawks. Two years later, when Cribby took the same position at Purdue, the pitcher changed his commitment to the Boilermakers.
Finally, more than four years after their initial talk, when the UW announced Cribby’s hiring in June of 2019, Weeldreyer switched again, reciprocating the foundation of trust and loyalty Cribby had shown him throughout high school.
And, while it’s difficult to glean much from a 15-game season, that trust appears to have paid off. During his abbreviated freshman year, Weeldreyer’s sturdy supply of confidence made an appearance early on. In six innings of relief, he posted a 3.00 ERA with just one walk.
Of course, confidence wasn’t the only factor showing its stuff on the mound. Weeldreyer’s unique connection to Cribby hasn’t given him any sort of immunity to the kind of undeterred work ethic his pitching coach demands of his players to perform at peak form.
“He always pushes me to my limits and I love that,” Weeldreyer said. “I love being pushed every day. And I know that, going to practice, there’s going to be a challenge every day.”
In sharp contrast to his relationship with Weeldreyer, Cribby had a much shorter time to build trust with three year Washington veteran and junior starter Stevie Emanuels.
For Emanuels, Cribby’s hard-working dedication to his team and his school earned the junior’s trust. The 6-foot-5 right-hander, who posted a 0.79 ERA and 38 strikeouts through four starts in 2020, admires his new pitching coach’s lead-by-example tenacity.
“[His work ethic] really gives him credibility,” Emanuels said. “What he’s telling us to do is legit. It’s really clear to everyone how hard he works and takes care of his body.”
Like his players, UW head coach Lindsay Meggs has liked what he’s seen from his pitching staff under Cribby’s energetic, personable example.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with the player-development process in terms of the results and just the relationships he’s created with our guys,” Meggs said. “I think they’re really benefiting from his leadership.”
The effects have been noticeable. Statistically, the Huskies’ pitchers have not disappointed under Cribby, notching a 2.54 ERA and 3.02 K/BB ratio, up almost 1.00 from last season. But his impact goes beyond the numbers.
“The University of Washington means everything to me,” Cribby said. “The players mean everything to me. This is my life, and my goal is to give them everything I have.”
Weeldreyer, Emanuels, and Meggs represent a small fraction of the innumerable members of the Husky community who’ve felt Cribby’s influence.
Transcending baseball, in an era of immense uncertainty, Cribby is on-pace to meet his goal. Players leave their conversations with him feeling energized, determined, capable.
“As a mentor, I’d say he’s made one of the biggest impacts that any adult or coach has made on me,” Weeldreyer said. “He was there for me before I really had an idea that I wanted to play college baseball.”
Since Cribby’s return to Seattle, he’s gained the players’ trust, but not just in the purple-and-gold hues of their coach’s blood, or his credibility as a teacher, or even his unwavering confidence in each of them.
Rather, the pitching coach helps his players form the belief that they are capable of realizing a deeper potential, not only as world-renowned pitchers, but as people with something to accomplish for themselves and their families on and off the field.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that, regardless of what happens in the draft, Cribby will remain a part of my pitching career,” Emanuels said. “He even offered, you know, when I’m done with school, if I needed a place to stay, I was welcome to stay with him and his wife. And that kind of mentorship has meant a lot to me, just knowing that I have someone that I can fall back on, like Cribby.”
While the Diamond on Montlake sits empty, hibernating until next season, Cribby has managed to stay in touch with his pitchers through phone calls and player meetings. And through all of it, Cribby's good-natured optimism and his unblinking belief in his players and their university has conveyed a message of trust.
“I think it’s a neat thing for our guys to have somebody on the staff who has the passion Elliott does about the University of Washington,” Meggs said. “He literally bleeds purple and gold. He really thinks this place is special and he has just an absolute commitment to the entire process on and off the field.”
The players have taken notice of his dedication too.
“A lot of people in your life will come and go, and some will only talk to you when they need you or when they want something from you,” Weeldreyer said. “[Cribby has] always been there for me, whether it’s baseball or school or real life.”
