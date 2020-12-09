Defense leads to offense in victory over Seattle U

It was all about defense in the Washington men’s basketball team’s home opener against Seattle U on Wednesday night. From the opening tip, the Huskies forced the issue defensively, pestering opposing guards and consistently disrupting open passing lanes.
Specifically, the Huskies’ (1-3, 0-1) finished the game with seven steals and 5 blocks, while forcing 14 turnovers. After struggling to string stops together in their first three contests, Washington finally played a complete defensive game, limiting the Redhawks to just 19 points in the second half and 41 overall.
In a press conference following the victory, head coach Mike Hopkins noted that the Huskies constant energy was key in achieving their defensive success.
“Everybody played a part in that defense” Hopkins said. “It seemed like when new guys came in [the defense] got jacked up, and that’s what we try to do, keep energy on the floor.”
Moreover, the Dawgs ability to turn defense into offense may have been the difference maker in this one, as their nag for getting their hands into passing lanes led to a number of transition opportunities. And while Washington finished with just 12 fast break points, they managed to achieve and maintain an up-tempo style of basketball, which was facilitated by the fast-paced play of junior guard Nate Pryor.
“Coach always tells us that defense turns into offense,” Pryor said. “We’re a transition team, so the more we get out and run, the more points we’re going to score.”
After looking relatively lethargic on defense against Utah, Hopkins’ patented zone gave Seattle U all sorts of trouble on Wednesday, limiting the Redhawks (3-4) to 28.8% shooting from the field, including just 4-of-23 from distance.
Hopkins mentioned that this team’s ability to get stops and push the ball down the court will be among their major keys as the season progresses, as it has been for his teams in recent years.
“Your defense can be your best offense,” he said. “That’s what our best teams have been like so far.”
Huskies get offensive input from a variety of sources
Among the Huskies’ primary issues in their first three games was an extreme lack of offense. More often than not, Washington has been overly reliant on the play of senior guard Quade Green, who leads the team in scoring with just under 15 points per game.
However, that wasn’t the case Wednesday night against Seattle U, as Hopkins went deep into his bench and was rewarded with offensive productivity from a variety of sources. While Green still led the way with 18 points, he was closely followed by Pryor and sophomore center Nate Roberts, who finished with 13 and 10 points respectively, while junior guard Jamal Bey added 9 of his own. It was the first time this season that three Huskies finished with double-digit scoring.
Following the game, Pryor noted that the Huskies speed, especially with himself or Green on the floor, was a key factor in opening up their offense.
“Once we’re both [pushing the tempo], the defense will suck in and we can kick it out for open threes,” he said.
On that note, Washington undoubtedly had their best day from the field against Seattle U, as they shot 46.4% from the field and poured in eight three pointers on 53.3% shooting from beyond the arc. Hopkins preached that greater poise and player movement, combined with smarter shot selection were crucial in this improvement.
“I thought there were less bad shots taken,” he said. “We made 8-of-15 [from three], which I think is the result of our flow and our pass-first mentality.”
On top of that, Hopkins mentioned that he was extremely impressed with the Huskies’ ball movement and unselfishness, which was pivotal in getting a variety of players involved offensively.
“There were a couple possessions where it seemed like everyone was touching [the ball] twice.”
With that being said, this spread of the wealth that Washington underwent on the offensive side of the ball was promising. As the team moves forward, it will be imperative that they continue to find a way to get guys other than Green going.
Reach reporter James Price at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_jamesprice_
Like what you’re reading? Support high quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.