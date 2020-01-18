Yamashita: Washington’s need for a closer made clear in loss to Oregon

As fans filed out of Hec Ed Pavilion following the Washington men’s basketball team’s 64-61 overtime loss to No. 8 Oregon, a few remaining Ducks fans started to chant:
“Let’s go Ducks! Let’s go Ducks!”
They were met with little resistance, as dejected Huskies fans made their way out after watching a 16-point lead melt away in the second half.
Washington, who led for 35 minutes Saturday afternoon, is no stranger to losing after being up double-digits. Back in December while the team played in Honolulu for the Diamond Head Classic, they had a 14-point lead against Houston in the first half before ultimately losing 75-71.
The UW also built up a big lead against Stanford, where they were up 12 with 10 minutes to play in the second half. The Huskies (12-7, 2-4 Pac-12) lost that game 61-55.
But the loss on Saturday was the worst, with Washington losing in front of a sellout crowd after an energetic first half gave them a 37-25 lead at the break. The Huskies also had six blocks, three steals, outrebounded the Ducks (15-4, 4-2 Pac-12) 21-17, and committed just three turnovers as a team that averages almost 14.6 per game.
“First half, we were as good as we’ve been on the defensive end,” Hopkins said. “We were rebounding the ball, we only had three turnovers … The second half, their pressure just kept wearing on us. We probably got fatigued and I probably should have subbed a little more.”
In the second half, facing the same Oregon full court press that worked devastatingly against Washington in last season’s Pac-12 Tournament Championship game, the Huskies scored 19 points.
Which points to part of the problem: Washington has proven it can hang around with top teams this season, but they don’t have a closer who can take them all the way over the top. Last season, the Huskies had Jaylen Nowell, whose ability to create his own shot and involve others made it simpler for the Huskies to get out of an offensive slump.
This year, the offense has been built around freshman Isaiah Stewart in the low post. With the ball in his hands against the Ducks, he was near unstoppable, picking up 25 points, 19 rebounds, and though he played almost the entire second half and overtime, the Huskies were still plus-3 with the big man on the floor.
“It was like he was going to will us through the game,” Hopkins said. “He’s just special… That’s a man and a professional in all elements of his life, how he handles everything. I wish we could’ve got that one for him today.”
But Oregon did a better job denying Stewart the ball in the second half, and forced him to shoot free throws instead of letting him bully them in the post. He went just 1-of-5 from the floor in the second half and made eight free throws.
In the meantime, the rest of the offense halted against the full court press. The Huskies turned the ball over 10 times, missed six free throws, and no player made more than one field goal.
“They’re a great program, they’ve got a great coach, they’ve got a great team, they’ve got a player like [Payton] Pritchard,” Hopkins said. “You know they’re going to come back and make their runs.”
This offense needs another offensive weapon to step up, even if it is still centered around Stewart. And it wouldn’t just help when trying to close out a game. Close games against Gonzaga, UCLA, and Cal could also have been wins too if there was a ball-handling guard who could help jump-start the offense when teams focus on Stewart.
There is still some options here. Fellow freshman Jaden McDaniels was advertised as a shot creator but has struggled to be a consistent shooter and leads the team in turnovers. Sophomore Jamal Bey and junior Nahziah Carter can both handle but neither quite has the pull-up jumpshot off the dribble.
Freshman Marcus Tsohonis might be the best option though at this point. The only other player on the team with a double-digit scoring effort against Oregon, he ran the offense well in the first half and used an effective push-shot and floater in the midrange to create for himself.
However, he struggled in the second half as it became clear his ankle was bothering him. After playing 24 minutes against Oregon State, the fatigue of 36 minutes on Saturday seemed to slow him down near the end as well, especially when it is considered that he’d only played 21 minutes all season before this weekend.
If any of the aforementioned players can step up into this role, that might be what the Huskies need to push them over the top. But there’s not much time left to figure that out, and while Washington tries to figure out who that will be, Oregon’s chants will continue to rain down from the rafters.
“This game meant a lot to us,” Stewart said. “But it's still a long season ahead of us, we have a lot of games left. In order to get better and be great we have to have a short-term memory. Onto next week, we have some more great opportunities ahead of us.”
