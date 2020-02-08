Huskies head into Pullman with high spirits, despite losing streak

In spite of a five-game losing streak, and a measly 2-8 conference record so far, the Washington men’s basketball team insisted that it was in good spirits ahead of a matchup with Washington State.
“Energy has been great, everybody’s spirits have been up,” freshman forward Isaiah Stewart said. “Nobody is down. This week has been a great week for us.”
With their last win almost a month ago, the Huskies (12-11, 2-8 Pac-12) finally had a long week to work with. After five straight weekends starting with Thursday matchups, the Huskies have had eight days to rest and prepare for the Cougars (13-10, 4-6 Pac-12).
The UW spent the week replicating late game situations that it had flubbed up in the early portion of the Pac-12 schedule, including blown leads to Stanford, Utah, and Arizona. Along with the in-game simulations, head coach Mike Hopkins also focused on re-establishing team values and strengths.
“It started with the mind, and just re-establishing belief,” he said. “The mindset helps you execute the system better. I thought we re-established that. That was really good.”
Hopkins and the Huskies will hope that belief starts translating into wins as the regular season begins to wind down and hopes for any postseason games dwindle. They only have eight games left before the Pac-12 tournament to improve their resume for an at-large NCAA tournament bid (a feat that would likely require the Huskies to win-out).
Though wins against USC and No. 1 Baylor have helped the Huskies look like an adequate team in both KenPom (No. 51) and NET (No. 56), they need to start winning games quick if they want to continue their season in the dance.
“It’s a very important game for us, we definitely have to win it,” Stewart said. “I’m not that familiar with [the rivalry], but I know I have to give it my all and try to ensure that we get a win.”
The Huskies will hope to win their first true road game of the season in Pullman at Beasley Coliseum against the Cougars on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
