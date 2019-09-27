Welcome back, Dawg Pack

As autumn quarter kicks off at the UW, the west end zone at Husky Stadium is expected to return to full capacity. Here’s everything the Dawg Pack should know before watching the UW take on USC.
What have you missed?
Entering the season with a clean slate, the nationally-ranked Huskies kicked off the season with a 47-14 dismantling of Eastern Washington at Husky Stadium. In his UW debut, Jacob Eason threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns, and the Washington defense recorded a safety in a mostly dominating performance.
Then the Cal game happened. After one drive from each team for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff, the game went into a long lightning delay. When the game finally resumed, the Bears came away with a tough 20-19 upset that ended just before 2 a.m.
The Huskies bounced back in a big way, taking down Hawai’i 52-20, then went on the road for the first time to beat up BYU 45-19.
Now, the Dawgs are back for their second dose of Pac-12 action, welcoming No. 21 USC to Husky Stadium for the first time since 2016. The Trojans (3-1, 2-0 Pac-12) are fresh off a top-10 upset, taking down No. 10 Utah 30-23 last weekend at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Dawg Pack guidelines
As the UW welcomes thousands of new undergraduates to campus, here are a few reminders before the Huskies kick off this Saturday.
Be early, be loud, and stay until the final whistle. Showing up 15 to 30 minutes before kickoff typically ensures a decent spot in the student section, even for big games.
Being loud is crucial — something that the Washington defense rallies behind. Make noise while the Huskies are on defense and amp it up a few notches on third down. Save your voice while quarterback Eason and the offense are at work.
Staying for an entire game seems to be the toughest one for college students, particularly in the Northwest where rain is a given on most fall nights. Wear a rain jacket or poncho to stay dry and don’t miss the inevitable chaos of #Pac12AfterDark.
After the game, the Dawg Pack joins the players, cheerleaders, and marching band in singing “Bow Down to Washington” (which every Dawg should learn the words to).
In summary: wear purple, make noise, and ride out the rain. Enjoy your time on Montlake witnessing the resurgence of Husky football.
Welcome back, Dawg Pack. We’ve missed you.
