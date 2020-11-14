Instant reaction/analysis to UW vs. Oregon State

The Washington football team came out heavily favoring the run in Saturday night’s 27-21 win against Oregon State, featuring a steady dosage of stretch plays and tosses behind the talented left side of the offensive line under new offensive coordinator John Donovan.
Redshirt-freshman Dylan Morris made his first career start at quarterback after an offseason of uncertainty surrounding the man under center, but it was his experienced wide receivers — alongside an errant long-snap on a punt in the Huskies’ first possession of the game — that helped keep the game close throughout.
In the end, though, the rushing attack prevailed and helped the Huskies (1-0, 1-0) come out on top of the Beavers (0-2, 0-2) in their belated opener.
The turning point
On fourth-and-one on the UW five-yard-line at the start of the fourth quarter, the Huskies’ run defense, which had been gashed all game long, game up with a critical stop.
Despite allowing 167 yards on the ground to OSU running backs, led by junior Jermar Jefferson, this stop proved crucial and set the stage for the Huskies to grind out the remainder of the game with two long possessions.
One key stat: 3
The two teams combined for just 3 points in the second half — a 23-yard field goal from senior kicker Peyton Henry — to make it 27-21, effectively deciding the game during the first two quarters.
The Huskies built a 24-14 lead in the second quarter before allowing a four-yard touchdown to Jefferson at the end of the first half to make it 24-21, for a total of 45 total points. After that, both offenses failed to find a groove.
A huge part of that can be attributed to offensive inefficiencies on the opponent’s side of the field. Neither team seemed to find success after crossing the 50, with penalties and failed fourth-down conversions stifling drives.
UW player(s) of the game: Jaxson Kirkland and Ulumoo Ale
Offensive lineman don’t often get much glory. But the success of the entire offense for the UW tonight centered around a solid performance from the left side of its offensive line. Senior left tackle Jaxson Kirkland and sophomore left guard Ulumoo Ale gave them just that.
Despite having stud pass rusher, senior edge Hamilcar Rashed Jr., the OSU pass rush never sacked Morris, and the Huskies’ running attack combined for 267 yards from nine rushers, who found their way through gaping holes on the left side of the line on many occasions.
What's next
Pending Washington state stay-at-home orders and general COVID-19 tomfoolery, the Huskies are scheduled to stay in Seattle and face Arizona next Saturday, Nov. 21, at 5:00 pm. The Wildcats (0-1, 0-1) kept pace with USC before crumbling on a last-second touchdown earlier this weekend, losing 34-30.
Reach Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.