INSTANT: Washington crushed by No. 2 Baylor in season-opening rematch

Heading into the tunnel at halftime, it seemed the Washington men’s basketball team might at least be able to keep it close.
Facing No. 2 Baylor in a speedily arranged neutral site clash in Las Vegas, Washington had seemingly overcome a dismal first 10 minutes to stay in the game. However, a three-point barrage in the second half sunk the Huskies (0-1) as the Bears ran out with a 86-52 victory.
Opening the season against the Bears (2-0) for the second time in two years, the Huskies could not repeat their results from 2019 when they came back to beat Baylor in Alaska. Instead, the Bears outplayed the Huskies in almost every facet of the game.
Washington struggled to find the hoop for the first 10 minutes of the game. A put back from Hameir Wright and a prayer of a three from Jamal Bey to beat the shot clock after the junior had been blocked represented the UW’s only offense. The Huskies shot 2-of-10 from the field and 1-of-6 from three as Baylor jumped out to a 23-5 lead during that period.
However, a 7-0 run starting around the seven-minute mark, thanks in part to an Erik Stevenson three, and layups from junior Nate Pryor and senior Quade Green, helped the Huskies stay in the game. A pivot to a four-guard lineup after Wright found himself in foul trouble also opened up the floor for Stevenson and sophomore RaeQuan Battle, who each hit three-pointers in the final five minutes helped cut the Baylor lead to 38-24.
But the Bears came out hungry in the second half with a barrage of threes leading to a 15-5 Baylor run, extending the lead to 55-31 with 13 minutes left in the game. Washington simply couldn’t keep up. The Huskies shooting slumped again, and their smaller lineup could not rebound or defend the three.
Baylor shot 50.7% from the field and 44.8% from behind the arc. The Bears also out-rebounded the Huskies 50-19. Jared Butler led Butler with 20 points, while they also got 17 from Adam Flagler and 15 from MaCio Teague.
Battle was the lone UW player in double digits with 10. The sophomore shot 3-of-11 from the field and 2-of-8 from three. Stevenson added eight in his debut but was responsible for four of the UW's 14 turnovers.
The Huskies next game was scheduled for Dec. 3 against Utah in Salt Lake City but the matchup is now in jeopardy after the Utes paused their program following positive COVID-19 tests according to the Salt Lake Tribune.
Reach Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
