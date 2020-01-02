Instant: Disastrous first half dooms Washington in Pac-12 opener

A strong second half was nearly enough to overcome a horrific first half for the Washington men’s basketball team, but ultimately, it came up just short in a 66-64 Pac-12 opening loss to UCLA.
After a big run to open the second half, the Huskies (10-4, 0-1 Pac-12) found themselves tied with the Bruins (8-6, 1-0 Pac-12) with a little over a minute to go.
Washington forced a miss from UCLA’s Jake Kyman, who had knocked down a career-high six three-pointers to that point, but UCLA retained possession after the ball was knocked out of bounds by the UW.
On the ensuing shot attempt, Jaime Jaquez Jr. was fouled by Quade Green, giving the Bruins a two-point lead with 32.1 seconds to go.
It took Nahziah Carter just eight seconds to respond, as he pulled up from long distance with no hesitation to give the Huskies a one-point lead with 24.1 to play, but the Bruins responded with a three of their own from Kyman, his seventh of the game.
Carter couldn’t recreate the magic on his ensuing drive, turning the ball over with less than a second to go to end Washington’s hopes of a comeback win.
Stewart led the Huskies with 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Carter dropped 16 points in the loss.
What could go wrong, went wrong for the Huskies in the first half. They shot just 8-of-23 from the floor, were outrebounded 18-11 in total and 10-5 on the offensive glass, and had eight first half turnovers.
Compounded with that, freshman forward Jaden McDaniels picked up four first half fouls, with his fourth occuring on the bench in the form of a technical. He had just three points and three turnovers by himself in the opening frame. The second half didn’t start any better for McDaniels, who fouled out with just over 16 minutes to go.
The only form of consistent scoring in the first half came again by Washington’s star freshman Isaiah Stewart, who had 10 points and five boards at the break as the UW trailed by 10.
In the second half, the Huskies looked like a completely different team, starting the half on an 10-2 run, led by a swarming defense and a revitalized offensive attack. Washington took its first lead of the second half when Quade Green made a nice scoop layup to bring the deficit to one, and Jamal Bey stole the ensuing inbounds pass for the easy layup and the lead.
Unfortunately for Washington, it couldn’t execute in the late stages of the second half and left Kyman wide open for game-deciding three-pointers, something the UW couldn’t replicate on its last possession.
Up next
The Huskies get two days off before taking on USC at 7 p.m. Sunday. The Trojans were one of seven Pac-12 teams entering conference play with at least 10 wins.
Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.