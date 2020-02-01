Yamashita: Washington struggles from distance in foul-fest

For 40 minutes at Hec Ed Pavilion all anyone heard were whistles.
In the Washington men’s basketball team’s 87-83 loss to Arizona State on Saturday, fouls and free throws dominated the actual gameplay. A combined 49 fouls were called, resulting in 68 attempts from the charity stripe.
“I gotta give [Arizona State] a lot of credit,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “They don’t go to the foul line a lot, they go the least amount in our league. They went 33 times tonight. They were aggressive, they were attacking our zone, they were attacking our forwards, they got to the line. That was a big part of the game.”
The foul calls absolutely destroyed the pace of the game, particularly in the second half, where 31 fouls were called, over a foul per minute. But the fouls also revealed the Sun Devils’ game plan, as a fifth of them were on freshman Isaiah Stewart. Washington’s star freshman went 8-of-12 from the free throw line on Sunday, as ASU forwards Mickey Mitchell, Romello White, Taeshon Cherry, and Khalid Thomas all hacked away at Stewart to keep him away from the basket.
It worked too. Stewart was 3-of-7 from the floor on Sunday, just one game after Arizona employed a similar strategy to hold the freshman to 3-of-13 on field goals.
“We had a hard time getting it in to Isaiah,” Hopkins said.
Once again, Washington finds itself in need of shooting to space the floor. Saturday night saw the team shoot 9-of-31, or 29% from three point range. And the efficiency looks even worse once you factor out junior Hameir Wright, who went 3-of-4 from deep, accounting for a third of the Huskies made shots.
“We took 15 or 16 threes in the first half,” Hopkins said. “That was too many to the way that they were playing us but it just, I keep going back to it’s really simple. I told these guys, ‘We’ve just got to be better.’”
Without Wright, the Huskies shot a brutal 22% from behind the arc. The biggest culprits were freshman RaeQuan Battle who went 1-of-6, junior Nahziah Carter at 2-of-7, freshman Marcus Tsohonis who shot 2-of-6, and freshman Jaden McDaniels at 0-of-3.
At this point, it just has to be understood that Battle is going to shoot threes whether he makes them or not. Of the 23 shots he’s made this season, only seven haven’t been three-pointers. And that includes several deep twos where his foot was on the line.
Tsohonis has actually been shooting three-pointers at a very high clip. Before Saturday, he had made 52.9% of his shots from deep, so his performance in the Arizona game could really be characterized more as regression to the mean. For his part, Carter too is shooting a respectable 38% from deep.
That leaves McDaniels. The freshman hasn’t been able to impose his game at the college level in several aspects, including three-point shooting. Despite attempting the third most threes behind Carter and Wright, he’s only made 26 all season. His efficiency has gotten worse in conference play, as he’s gone 8-of-34.
“I think all these kids just have unfair expectations of just life in general,” Hopkins said. “They’re so talented but everybody puts the world on their shoulders and I think that can be frustrating. He’s as talented a player as I’ve ever been around. There’s no getting around that. The college game is difficult, it’s physical, there’s not a lot of space.”
McDaniels has all the tools to be a decent three-point shooter in the future, but right now his shot simply isn’t falling. And that’s not really what the Huskies need from him anyways. Inside the arc, he’s shooting 43.6%, and he’s looked most effective driving into the lane, and hitting mid-range jumpers in and around the key. On Saturday, all six of his points came from free throws.
“I’m just trying to find the right combination.” Hopkins said. “Jaden gave us some good moments in the first half, I just need him to be better.”
Teams will continue to hack away at Stewart and force the Huskies to shoot the ball. Bad days shooting are going to happen too, sometimes that’s undeniable, but as Washington tries to find a place for McDaniels, behind the three-point line might not be the place to do it.
