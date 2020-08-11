Pac-12 officially cancels 2020 fall sports seasons amid COVID-19 concerns

The Pac-12 CEO Group announced the official cancellation of its 2020 fall sports seasons after a unanimous vote Tuesday, Aug. 11. The new plan postpones all sports activities until the new calendar year, resolving any remaining suspense hanging over the status of the Washington football, volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer, and cross-country seasons, as well as pushing back the start of winter sports until Jan. 1, 2021.
“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports has been our number one priority since the start of this current crisis,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a press release. “Our student-athletes, fans, staff and all those who love college sports would like to have seen the season played this calendar year as originally planned, and we know how disappointing this is.”
The press release also stated student-athletes will remain on scholarship for the year, and they will continue to have access to all services including tutors, advising, and university support. The conference also asked the NCAA to consider giving students who had opted out of the season another year of eligibility.
“Our students are committed young men and women, who dedicate their time and talents to developing as students, athletes, and leaders as they represent our programs, university, and our community,” Washington athletic director Jen Cohen said. “We will continue to work tirelessly to give these students, and all of our students, an opportunity to compete this year.
With coronavirus case-counts in Washington, King County, and the country continuing to rise, the Pac-12’s decision came after members of its COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee raised concerns about the return of contact practice. It specifically cited the danger of frequent travel on aircraft, the unknown long-term health impact of the coronavirus, particularly the serious cardiac side effects, and the lack of necessary testing capacity.
Out of 247 student-athletes in testing, the UW had two active positive cases and nine total positive test results as of Aug 5.
The announcement comes after the conference had already canceled football’s spring practices and games back in April. On July 31, the Pac-12 decided upon a revised 10-game conference-only schedule which was supposed to begin Sep. 26. According to the release, the new Jan. 1 resumption date will only happen if conditions improve.
“We know that this is a difficult day for our student-athletes, and our hearts go out to them and their families,” Scott said. “We have made clear that all of their scholarships will be guaranteed, and that as a Conference we are strongly encouraging the NCAA to grant them an additional year of eligibility.”
Beginning with the Mid-American Conference, other FBS conferences started officially postponed all fall sports. The morning of Tuesday, Aug. 11, the Big 10 became the first Power Five conference to do so, postponing until the spring of 2021.
In the days leading up to the conference’s decision, some players on the Huskies’ roster made clear their desire to go forward with the 2020 season. Starting-quarterback candidate Dylan Morris and offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland were among several UW players who tweeted the hashtag #WeWantToPlay.
“The safety of our student-athletes and our staff will always be the No. 1 priority,” head football coach Jimmy Lake said. “And we will continue to work with our medical staff, administration, and the Pac-12 as we navigate the weeks ahead.”
August 10, 2020
Meanwhile, a multitude of athletes across conferences — including UW sack leader Joe Tryon and wide receiver Ty Jones — had displayed their dissatisfaction with collegiate sports’ status quo on player safety, racial equity, economic disparities, and COVID prevention methods, signing their names in allegiance with the headline “We Are United.” Other players showed solidarity with the movement, tweeting #WeAreUnited in response to the statement posted in The Players’ Tribune.
For now, though, only a few things can be said with absolute confidence: the Huskies’ starting quarterback will remain unnamed for at least four more months. The expansive cloud of questions swirling over first-year offensive coordinator John Donovan and his new-look playbook will continue to go unanswered, and Jimmy Lake’s first season as the head coach of Washington will be postponed again.
Reach reporter Nicholas Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
