Offensive preview: Questions loom over important positions

With less than a week to go until Washington kicks off against California in Berkeley, it’s time to start projecting who might start for the Huskies on the offensive side of the ball. The Daily evaluated the defensive side of the ball here.
Losing their starting quarterback, running back, tight end, two receivers, and three linemen, the Huskies will need to replace a lot, but the available talent is not limited.
Let’s take a look at how the offense might shake out heading into a shortened season.
Quarterback:
For the third straight season, the Huskies will need to replace their starting quarterback.
When asked about the starting quarterback position this fall, head coach Jimmy Lake and offensive coordinator John Donovan have been careful not to give away too much information.
Washington has four scholarship quarterbacks in the mix for the starting role this season.
The youngest, Ethan Garbers, is a true freshman from Newport Beach, California. While Garbers doesn't have much experience, his high school resume is impressive; he finished his senior season with 71 passing touchdowns, the third most in state history (behind former UW quarterback Jake Browning).
The second, redshirt freshman Dylan Morris, was a local recruit from Puyallup and is a former No. 1 recruit in the state. The shortest of the bunch, he stands at only 6-feet tall, but his redshirt season could serve valuable in gaining an edge on Garbers.
Sophomore Jacob Sirmon is the most well-known name of any quarterback on the Huskies’ roster. The local from Bothell spent last season backing up Jacob Eason. While that may have been key with the old offense, a new playbook may not be the best thing for Sirmon’s chances. His 6-foot-5 frame is hard to ignore, though, as he is 2 inches taller than any other quarterback on the Huskies’ roster.
Despite a new playbook, Sirmon may have had the shoe-in to the starting position, if not for Sacramento State graduate transfer Kevin Thomson. Entering his seventh season of eligibility, Thomson transferred to Washington following an impressive campaign at Sacramento State, where he won Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year.
In a limited amount of videos released on social media, Morris and Thomson have been seen taking the most first team reps. Whether this means either of the two will be the starter in week one reminds to be seen, but solely based on Thomson’s experience, he is the most likely of the bunch to take the opening snap against Cal.
Running back:
Yet again, Washington loses its starting running back to the NFL, with the departure of Salvon Ahmed. However, the Huskies will be in good hands in 2020 behind Richard Newton and Sean McGrew.
Newton, who led the team in touchdowns last season, presents a bruising running style. An impressive 498-yard freshman campaign put the spotlight on the young back, as he was utilized in short-yardage situations and in the wildcat last season. The sophomore’s role should increase going forward.
McGrew does not have the biggest physique, at only 5-foot-7, but what the senior lacks in size he makes up for in speed. In 12 games last season, McGrew only scored one touchdown, but he led returning backs in receptions with 10. With John Donovan wanting to utilize the running backs more frequently in the passing game, McGrew’s hands will be key out of the backfield.
Kamari Pleasant enters his senior season and will be the likely third back behind Newton and McGrew. Without any impressive stats to his name, Pleasant will not rest comfortably in the depth chart, especially considering the depth behind him, though he was named the starter in Washington’s first available depth chart.
A pair of former four-star recruits, redshirt freshman Cam Davis[CQ] and true freshman Sam Adams II are potential backup candidates. Another name to note is true freshman Jay’Veon Sunday, who coaches have raved about during fall camp.
Wide receiver:
Despite losing Aaron Fuller, Andre Baccellia, and Chico McClatcher, the wide receiver position might be the most exciting, talent-wise, on the offensive side of the ball for the UW.
Terrell Bynum is probably the only sure-in starter at wide receiver. The junior racked up 31 receptions for 368 yards last season, starting in eight games. Also listed as a starter is Ty Jones, who returns after a thumb injury forced him to miss most of 2019. The 6-foot-4 junior was an impressive red zone target in 2018, as six of his 31 receptions resulted in touchdowns.
Behind the two juniors, sophomore Puka Nacua is initially slated to lock down the third starting spot. After struggling to see the field much at the beginning of the season, a few impressive catches midway through the season put fans on notice, but a broken foot ended his freshman year after nine games.
Behind the three veterans, a duo of former four-star freshmen follows.
If he doesn’t start in week one, Rome Odunze has as good of a shot as any true freshman to see the field. At a brief look at practice, Odunze impressed with his quickness and agility, and he has drawn the praise of coaches throughout the fall. Fellow true freshman Jalen McMillan was the Huskies’ highest rated receiver in the 2020 class and presents similar traits to Odunze.
Other likely contributors include senior Jordan Chin, who caught his first two career touchdowns last year and provides veteran leadership and important depth at a young receiver position. Former four-star recruits Marquis Spiker and Austin Osborne could also compete for snaps after flashing near the end of the 2019 season.
Tight End:
Cade Otton leads the tight end room this season. The junior has five touchdown receptions and 518 receiving yards in two seasons, and draws praise for his blocking abilities.
Former walk-on Jack Westover is the most likely to see the field in two-tight end sets. The sophomore recently earned a scholarship and has a year of experience under his belt after catching one touchdown in 2019, though he also serves as the team’s foremost option at full back.
Sophomore Devin Culp didn't get his name on the stat sheet last season, but did see action in 12 of 13 games, while true freshmen Jack Yary and Mark Redman are former four-star recruits and are in the mix for reps behind Otton, Westover, and Culp.
Offensive line:
Returning only two of their three starters on the offensive line, the Huskies will have to rely on a group of young talent in 2020.
As the most experienced duo of the bunch, Junior Jaxson Kirkland moves from right guard to left tackle while senior Luke Wattenberg makes the transition from left guard to center.
Outside of Wattenberg and Kirkland, Henry Bainivalu is the only returning player with any starting experience. The junior started two games at right guard last season and likely slots at that position going forward.
A collection of players are in competition for the remaining spots. Sophomores Ulumoo Ale and Victor Curne both appeared in games last year. Ale played in every game last season and has the best shot at the left guard position. Curne appeared in seven games and should slide in at right tackle.
There isn’t much experience behind the projected starters, but three former four-stars, Troy Fautanu, Myles Murao, and Nate Kalepo are next in line should someone go down.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.