Huskies back at home for nonconference matchup against Gonzaga

The No. 2 Washington men’s soccer team is riding a seven-match winning streak and ended its first go-around of the conference undefeated.
“It’s definitely nice to have those wins under our belt but we can’t get carried away with streaks or perfect records,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “Each opponent we face will provide new challenges so we have to take it one game at a time.”
The Huskies (11-1, 5-0 Pac-12) are off to their best start since 2001 and their No. 2 ranking is their highest since 2014. It’s also the UW's best start in the Pac-12 ever.
“It feels pretty good to think about what we have accomplished so far and what we still plan to do,” senior Jaret Townsend said. “I have been here for four years and I can honestly say we have never had a season like this before.”
The Huskies this season have only allowed six goals while recording eight shutouts. They have also scored 24 goals, second-most in the Pac-12.
“I definitely heard some public concerns that we might have trouble scoring with the loss of Scotty [Menzies] and Kyle [Coffee],” senior Ryan Degroot said. “But when we have players such as Lucas [Meek], Blake [Bodily], and Dylan [Teves] stepping up, we are able to get results like this.”
Clark credits Meek’s attitude, Bodily’s pace, and Teves’ strategic mind as major reasons for Washington’s current success.
Now, the UW looks to defend its undefeated record at home when it hosts Gonzaga in a non-conference match this Wednesday. It has outscored opponents 16-2 and went 535 minutes without allowing a goal at Husky Soccer Stadium. For Clark and his team, this is an opportunity to prove how much they have matured and developed since the last time they faced Gonzaga.
“We played them to a 1-1 tie and based on how we were playing that day, that was a very fortunate result,” Clark said. “I think tying them was one of the best things that could’ve happened because it was a major wake-up call that we need to be more prepared heading into the season.”
