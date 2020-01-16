Washington looking to small details to capitalize on strong start

The No. 16 Washington gymnastics team kicked their season off placing second, closely behind No. 7 Michigan last weekend with a score of 195.350. The Huskies are getting down to the details to improve during their home opener.
The UW found success in the vault, bars, and beam last weekend with senior captain Madison Copiak scoring a 9.825 on vault anchoring the team with an overall 49.100.
“We’re proud of what we put on, but we know we have a lot more to give and to show up,” Copiak said. “We didn’t come out exactly how we wanted, but it was strong and we’re excited to see how that takes us this year.”
Although the team came close behind last weekend, with Michigan just above at 195.650, the Huskies are aiming to make the big jump from 195 to 196 this weekend by drilling details down in training.
“We want to go for those landings, get those handstands to go after those small details because they add up,” Copiak said.
The team isn’t making any drastic changes to their routine or training according to assistant coach Ralph Rosso. Instead, the team is trusting the process and making sure to nail down on their mentality and physicality on the floor.
“We're hoping to go for 20 for 24 hit routines and then we're looking to go high 196 and think if everybody everybody does what they do in training in the competition will easily reach that goal,” Rosso said. “We're looking to make a big jump because we know we can.”
The Huskies will have two back-to-back home meets, meaning that they will have the at-home advantage and an opportunity to continue a hot streak and set an energetic tone for the season.
“We will be able to go out with a bang and really show up these extremely,” Copiak said. “[As well as] gain confidence as we hit the road for a bit.”
One of the strongest performers during the meet at Michigan was sophomore Hannah Vandenkolk who made her debut on the beam earning a high score of 9.800. Earlier this week she also earned the Pac-12’s Coaches Choice award.
“My goal is to hit my routine even better than I did in Michigan and hopefully go 9.900 this week,” Vandenkolk said.
The Huskies return home from Michigan ready for their home opener against Boise State Monday at 6 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Reach reporter Monserrat Villaseñor at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @monsevillas
