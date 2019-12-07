Instant: Dawgs come back in two sets to sweep South Carolina

It didn’t look like the No. 8 Washington volleyball team could beat South Carolina in the first set, but it did. It didn’t look like Washington would beat South Carolina in the second set either, but it did. Then the Huskies came out for a dominant third set to sweep the Gamecocks (25-23, 26-24, 25-8) and punch their ticket to the Sweet 16.
The Huskies (26-6, 15-5 Pac-12) started off as they normally do — slowly — and the Gamecocks (20-12, 11-7 SEC) looked every part a team capable of pulling off an upset a second night in a row.
In the first set, the Huskies were down 10-5, then 20-15. Then they pulled off a run that included three kills by senior outside hitter Kara Bajema to tie up the match. Three errors by South Carolina, two unforced and one on a block, led to a Washington win.
The second set looked similar. The Gamecocks got off to an early start and kept building the lead, peaking at a six-point differential at 19-13. Then the Huskies came back again. At set point for South Carolina three straight errors, two unforced and one on a block, led to a Washington win.
The Huskies went into a break with an improbable 2-0 lead. They came out swinging, and started the third set 7-0. They held onto the lead for the rest
Bajema led the Huskies as usual with 18 kills, hitting .429 on the night. Junior middle blocker Lauren Sanders hit .750, adding six kills on eight swings. Washington as a team finished with six aces and nine blocks.
The UW will head to Waco, Texas, to face No. 9 Kentucky.
