UW football pass-rusher Joe Tryon forgoes final two years of eligibility, enters 2021 NFL draft

If there is a spring season for the Washington football team, it will be left without its leading pass-rusher as redshirt junior outside linebacker Joe Tryon will forgo his final two years of eligibility and enter the 2021 NFL draft, the school announced on Saturday evening.
In 2019, Tryon led all Washington defensive players with eight sacks to go along with 41 tackles, finishing the year as a second-team All-Pac-12 selection.
During the offseason, Tryon was a vocal leader for the Huskies and other Pac-12 athletes on social media, signing his name to the “We Are United” movement along with a number of other Pac-12 football players, including Washington receiver Ty Jones.
Tryon was a Phil Steele 2020 preseason first-team All-American and was primed to repeat his title as the Huskies’ leading pass-rusher. His departure leaves Washington with only one player recording more than five sacks last year, with Ryan Bowman entering his senior year following a five-and-a-half sack performance in 2019.
Tyron is projected to be one of the top defensive prospects in the 2021 draft according to many scouts, with some outlets labeling him as a first-round pick, including USA Today.
