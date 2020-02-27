3-2-1, basketball: The Daily’s primer on Washington State

Before the Washington men’s basketball team aims to get revenge on the visiting Washington State, read up on the trends and players to watch ahead of Friday night’s matchup.
3 numbers to know
39.5: The Huskies shouldn’t have too much of an issue limiting the Cougar offense. WSU seems to have practically bought property at the bottom end of nearly every Pac-12 scoring category. The team currently shoots the lowest field goal percentage in the conference at 39.5%, made even worse by a three-point percentage of 30.8%. Meanwhile, the Huskies allow the lowest total field goal percentage at 37.7%in what appears to be a favorable matchup for the UW.
11.6: On the other hand, the Cougars handle the ball soundly on the offensive end, accounting for the third-lowest turnover rate in the Pac-12 at 11.5%. When the two teams played earlier in the season, WSU turned the ball over 14 times; three fewer than the UW’s 17.
1.5: This number represents the average height difference between the Cougars’ projected starters and the Huskies’. Right at 6 feet, 5 inches, the average height of Washington State’s starters pales in comparison to that of the Huskies who stand tall at an average of 6 feet, 6.5 inches. UW shot blockers, who lead the Pac-12 in blocks per game, look to feast on a buffet of shots from much shorter Cougar guards.
2 players to watch
CJ Elleby - WSU forward
As far as the Cougars’ offense is concerned, the buck pretty much stops with Elleby. The sophomore almost single-handedly sank the Huskies when they played two weeks ago, dropping 34 points to go with 10 rebounds. Elleby leads WSU in just about every meaningful category, averaging over 18 points and close to eight rebounds in a breakout 2019-2020 campaign. Elleby also paces his team in blocks: just under one per game. The forward rejected three Husky shots the last time the two teams played.
Jeff Pollard - forward
Every game, as the Huskies bang their heads against the wall trying to figure out how to box-out, someone on the opposing team just devastates them on the offensive glass. When they played the Cougars on Feb. 9, that player was Pollard.
For a guy who averages 1.7 offensive rebounds per game, Pollard had a field day exploiting the UW's would-be rebounders in the two teams’ first meeting. He zig-zagged his way around the backboard to the tune of 10 total boards, including seven on the offensive side of the ball, to help the Cougars out-rebound the Huskies by 11.
1 recap of last week
Washington State continued its atrocious shooting from the field, going 19-of-60 in a loss against Stanford on Feb. 23. Without Elleby, the Cougars’ field goal percentage would have dipped below 30%, as they trailed the Cardinal from start to finish before eventually losing 75-57. Despite offensively out-rebounding Stanford 14-3 and committing five fewer turnovers, WSU failed to make baskets.
