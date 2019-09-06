AP Top 25: Winners and Losers

No. 14 Washington (-1)
The Huskies dropped a spot because No. 13 Utah leapfrogged them, which makes sense since the Utes had a more quality win in their game against BYU. But there’s no need to panic as the Huskies answered two big questions: how strong their defense would be and how good Jacob Eason’s play would be at quarterback. Granted they played FCS Eastern Washington, but Washington did not give anyone a reason to doubt it yet in 2019.
Winners
No. 10 Auburn (+6)
In the only real marquee matchup of Week 1, the Tigers came roaring back to topple Oregon and prove that, once again, the SEC is just better than everyone else. Going into the week, Auburn was the fifth-ranked SEC team and the Ducks sat atop the Pac-12. Yikes. Freshman Bo Nix was far from perfect in his first collegiate start but showed great control of the game when mounting the Tiger comeback.
No. 17 Wisconsin (+2)
Remember Jonathon Taylor? The guy who was supposed to be in the Heisman conversation last year but barely eclipsed his freshman year production? Well he’s back, and in a big way. He ran all over USF for 135 yards and four touchdowns, and led his team to a 49-0 victory. Look out for the Badgers to make some noise in a wide-open Big 10 West.
No. 24 Boise State (Not previously ranked)
I’m not sure if its Week 1 matchup was more of a showcase of Boise State’s strengths or an indictment of Florida State’s mediocrity. But give credit where credit is due. The Broncos have now been ranked in every season since 2001, which is impressive for school outside of a Power Five conference. Running back Robert Mahone looks like he could be giving defenses fits all autumn long after posting 142 yards and two touchdowns in his season debut.
Losers
No. 16 Oregon (-5)
The Ducks were the only ranked team to lose in Week 1 of the college football season, though it was against the toughest competition. Oregon had a chance to capture a signature win for itself and for the Pac-12 at large but lost in the final seconds. The Ducks still have a talented roster led by Justin Herbert, but they have to be perfect for the rest of the year to even sniff a chance at the College Football Playoff.
No. 11 Florida (-3)
It’s really hard to judge a team entirely on a Week 1 performance, let alone a Week 0 performance, but the Gators did not look all too impressive. Many believed this team would be a dark horse SEC contender, and they still could be, but they’re going to need a lot of improvement to sit at the big kid’s table come conference play. Feleipe Franks may need to tap into another level and have a more demanding presence on the field to bring this team to where it needs to be.
No. 25 Iowa State (-4)
The Cyclones were thought to be a Big 12 contender going into this year, with a defense that has ranked among the top-40 nationally in points allowed the past two seasons. Iowa State also returns an experienced quarterback in Brock Purdy. But let’s just say that I don’t think Oklahoma and Texas are worrying too much about Iowa State after it struggled to outlast Northern Iowa at home in triple overtime.
Reach reporter Josh Eddy at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JoshTreEddy
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism bydonating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.