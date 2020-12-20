You are the owner of this article.
Oregon State game postponed due to active OSU COVID-19 case

Alaska Airlines Arena stands empty on March 21, 2020, nine days after the NCAA announced they would cancel all winter and spring championships due to the Coronavirus.

The Washington women’s basketball team’s Monday matchup against No. 21 Oregon State has been postponed indefinitely after OSU suspended all team activities due to a confirmed COVID-19 case on the team.

According to a statement released by Washington Athletics, the Pac-12 will work with both programs to reschedule the matchup later in the season. 

This is the first women’s basketball game of the season to be affected by COVID-19, but certainly not the first for Husky athletics. Within the past week, an outbreak within the Washington football program forced the team to opt out of bowl contention, effectively ending UW’s football season. 

Ongoing cases and game cancellations have become the norm for sports this year, and will likely impact other games this season, but for now, The Huskies (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) will have a 12-day break as they prepare to take on more conference opponents in the new year.

Their next game is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 1, at Colorado. 

Reach reporter Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash

