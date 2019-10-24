UW comes out on top over UCLA in gritty defensive game

The No. 1 Washington men’s soccer team defeated UCLA 1-0 in California and remained perfect in conference play. With this win, the UW has won nine consecutive games, its longest winning streak since 1999.
The game started off as a defensive battle, with both teams possessing the ball in the middle of the field for the majority of the first half. By halftime, the game was still without a score.
The Huskies (13-1, 6-0 Pac-12) had one shot on-target out of their four total shot attempts, compared to UCLA’s one off-target shot. Meanwhile, Washington had a single foul in the first half compared to UCLA’s nine.
The Bruins (5-7-2, 1-4-1 Pac-12) came out firing in the second half but could not get any of their attempts on-target. They would not get their first on-target shot until their free kick try in the 78th minute, which was their only shot on-goal the entire match.
The UW’s breakthrough moment came in the 65th minute when Blake Bodily was unmarked in the box and smashed the ball into the wide open net off a low cross from Lucas Meek that was deflected off a Bruin. It was Meek’s second assist and Bodily’s sixth goal of the season and it gave Washington a 1-0 lead.
There was a bit of madness in the 71st minute when UCLA defender Eirik Baekkelund was sent off for kicking Meek in the back after a foul. Nevertheless, the Huskies held on to their 1-0 lead and secured their 2-0 series sweep of the Bruins this season.
Washington’s next game is on Sunday against San Diego State in California, with kickoff at 2:30 p.m.
