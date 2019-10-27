Another road trip, another ranked win for the Huskies

The Washington women’s soccer team won it’s third game against a ranked opponent on the road, this time a pair of goals from underclassmen down No. 7 USC 2-0.
The Huskies (10-4-2, 6-2 Pac-12) got on the board at the end of the first half, and it started with a long pass from Summer Yates to a cutting Helena Reischling deep in Trojan (12-3-1, 5-3 Pac-12) territory. The freshman then dipped right to make the goalie miss and send in her first goal at UW.
In the second half, Yates doubled up the UW lead after earning a set piece from deep. Lining up from over 40 yards out, she launched a huge shot to the far corner, just over the outstretched arms of the USC keeper.
The sophomore now has seven goals and six assists on the season, leading the team in both categories.
It was a slow start for both teams; no one recorded a shot until the 23rd minute. The Trojans then went on to shoot seven times in the first half, while the Huskies only got one during that span.
Six of those seven USC shots were on target, but senior Siena Ruelas was locked in, keeping all six out.
Reulas finished with nine saves to set a new career high. Two of them came in the final 10 minutes that secured Washington’s seventh shutout of the and second against a ranked opponent.
The game was a physical one as well, with 36 fouls being called during the 90 minutes, but the Huskies stayed focused on the game to come home with a victory.
The Dawgs have now clinched double-digit wins on the season for the first time since 2015.
Washington now returns to Seattle, where it will remain or the rest of the season. Next week features a match against Colorado on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. and against Utah on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 12 p.m.
Reach reporter Josh Eddy at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JoshTreEddy
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.