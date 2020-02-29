No. 1 Huskies sweep No. 18 USC on Lake Las Vegas

The No. 1 Washington women's rowing team got off to a dominant start this season, sweeping No. 18 USC in Nevada. The Huskies saw all three of their top boats win by open water at Lake Las Vegas, led by their varsity eight boat in the final race of the day.
Washington's top boat, coxed by Marley Avritt, posted a regatta-best time of 6:29.5, followed by the Trojan's varsity eight at 6:43.5. The UW's time is comparable to last season's 6:25.24 rowed in the same exact regatta last season, despite a large amount of departures from its top boat.
In the second varsity eight, the Huskies continued their dominance, beat the Trojans' second boat by 13 seconds with a final time of 6:37.0. Before both contests, Saturday morning started with the varsity four, where Washington's top varsity four boat won by open water with a 7:21.4 time, followed by USC V4+ A boat at 7:31.2.
Behind them, Washington's V4+ B boat finished third in 7:34.4.
The Huskies will be in action next at the Montlake Cut for the annual Class Day Regatta, and will be joined by the men for the intrasquad scrimmage tradition on March 21.
