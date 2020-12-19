Turnover woes plague Washington against Oregon

Turnovers were key in the Washington women’s basketball team third straight conference loss to No. 7 Oregon. Sloppy play ultimately sunk the Huskies’ hopes in their 73-49 loss to the Ducks.
The Huskies (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) were unable to handle the Ducks full court press, turning the ball over 10 times in the first half, with the Ducks (6-0, 4-0 Pac-12) scoring 16 points off of those turnovers. 11 of the Ducks first 21 points came off of turnovers. The Huskies finished the night with a total of 20 turnovers.
“We turned the ball over way too many times in the first quarter,” head coach Jody Wynn said. “Twenty turnovers isn’t gonna win games in this league.”
This trend continued in the second half with Washington turning the ball over another 10 times and Oregon scoring another 18 points off of turnovers. Although Washingotn able to force 12 turnovers, the Ducks scored 26 more points off of turnovers than the Huskies, putting the game out of reach.
“It’s what kept us out of the game,” Junior center Darcy Rees said. “I think we were getting a bit flustered.”
Washington’s turnover woes were not helped by the fact that they were without their starting point guard for the second straight game.
Sadler once again out for the Huskies
Freshman guard Tameiya Sadler was out for her second straight game in the loss.
“She’s out indefinitely.” Wynn said after the game.
Wynn did not elaborate any further on Sadler’s injury, but she isn’t expected to make a return anytime in the near future.
Sadler has been the offensive leader for the Huskies this season. In the first five games of the season Sadler averaged 14.4 points per game leading the Huskies in scoring and 5.4 rebounds a game. Her offensive production and leadership were greatly missed Saturday against Oregon.
“It really showed, not having our point guard out on the floor today,” Wynn said. “It’s no knock on any of the other players, we’re just putting them into positions that they might not be accustomed to.”
Sadler is now the fourth guard that has gone down to injury for the Huskies this season, joining senior Missy Peterson, as well as juniors T.T. Watkins and Grace Beasly. The lack of depth has greatly affected the Huskies both on the court and in practice.
“It’s not been an easy fall for us,” Wynn said. “Not having practice players and not having depth, we have been able to simulate what we’re going to face in a game.”
Washington will hope to shake the loss off quickly before it hosts No. 21 Oregon State this Monday at Alaska Airlines Arena.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.