Washington special teams shaky, but gets job done

Before kicking off against Oregon State, it had been 329 days since the Washington football team last suited up for a game, but through three quarters, it seemed that the Huskies’ (1-0) defense and special teams forgot that the end of those days came Saturday night against the Beavers.
The first drive of the game marked the beginning of a series of blunders by the UW special teams.
After a Terrell Bynum drop on 3rd-and-6, the Huskies were forced to punt. Unveiling a new punt team with long snapper Jaden Green and punter Race Porter, the first attempt couldn’t have gone worse.
In his first collegiate snap, Green launched the ball high over Porter’s head. The senior punter raced backwards 30 yards, picked up the ball and attempted an improvised swing of the leg, but the ball was blocked. Oregon State’s Jaydon Grand scooped the ball up and rushed into the end zone, giving the Beavers (0-2) the lead before their offense even touched the ball.
While junior kicker Peyton Henry essentially gave the Huskies the win, converting two field goals which ended up being the difference, the night was not without any trouble.
The Huskies chewed 7:35 off the clock early in the third quarter, setting up a 28-yard field goal for Henry, which he pushed wide, leaving the door open for the Beavers, as the Huskies clung to a three point lead.
The punting disaster and miscues by Henry were not the only special teams blunders throughout the night, as troubles carried over to kickoff coverage for the Dawgs.
Oregon State managed 125 yards on four kick returns, putting the UW defense in tough spots throughout the night.
But the special teams did step up when it mattered most, with textbook execution by Green, Porter, and defensive back Kyler Gordon.
With 11 minutes remaining, Porter dropped a perfect punt which rolled and was downed at the 1-yard line by Gordon, pushing the Beavers deep into their own territory.
“True freshman, first college game ever and how bout [Green] going through a little adversity,” head coach Jimmy Lake said. “Obviously, he makes a huge mistake there with the snap, and then after that, he settled down and delivered strikes for our field goals and our last couple of punts.”
Washington d-line struggles to hold Jefferson
While Washington had success of its own on the ground in the victory, rushing for 267 yards, its run defense was anything but spectacular.
After holding the Beavers to only two net yards in the first quarter, the dam the Huskies created to stop the Beavers began to break in the second quarter.
Star running back Jermar Jefferson almost single-handedly led the Beavers to their first offensive score, accounting for 66 of the 80 yards as OSU chopped into the UW lead, at 17-14.
Jefferson replicated his success again in the second half, leading Oregon State down to the field with 53 yards on the ground.
But Washington did make an important stand when it needed to.
Trailing 24-21 and facing a 3rd-and-inches on the Washington 5-yard line, Jefferson took the handoff but was immediately met by the duo of Jackson Sirmon and Sam Taimani. When the Beavers tried again to convert, this time on fourth down, Asa Turner and Edefuan Ulofoshio combined for the stop of Jefferson again, killing the drive, and effectively flipping the momentum.
“The coaches were harping on us to get some juice and get it going,” sophomore outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui said. “For me personally, the guy in my ear was Elijah [Molden], and I know that he was in the ear of a lot of guys, and we were able to take that energy that he was getting and just kind of prove why we were here.”
Jefferson finished the night with 133 yards rushing, including six rushes of 10 or more yards. It was a big difference from last season, in which the Beavers managed just 119 yards on the game.
The troubles in the Huskies’ run defense have a glaring source, though.
Entering the season, Washington knew it would be without defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike, who opted out of the 2020 season to prepare for the NFL draft, however going into the Oregon State game, it was thought that sophomore Tuli Letuligasenoa would step up for the departed Onwuzurike.
Letuligasenoa was nowhere to be found in pregame warmups, and did not play a snap in the win. Edge rusher Laiatu Late, who was listed as the starter on the depth chart, also did not play Saturday, but one player did impress: Zion Tupuola-Fetui.
The sophomore outside linebacker recorded two tackles for loss, two sacks, and two forced fumbles for the Huskies in his first career start.
“I believe that we as a unit, both the d-lineman and the outside linebackers, have a lot of confidence in not only in ourselves but in each other,” Tupuola-Fetui said. “So the circumstances asked for some of us to step up, and we were able to rise to the occasion. It’s just a credit to Coach Lake and how he’s been practicing us.”
While Lake declined to comment on the status of Letuligasenoa after the game, if he returns and Tupuola-Fetui continues his success, the run defense may have its answers.
Despite the win, there were many hiccups, as to be expected of a game with a new head coach, limited training camp, and a wet night, but Washington did what it had to do to get the win: step up when it mattered most.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.