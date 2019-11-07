Huskies open Oregon trip with sweep in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore — The No. 14 Washington volleyball team swept Oregon (25-19, 26-25, 25-20) to begin its weekend on the road in winning fashion.
The Huskies (18-5, 9-4 Pac-12) dominated the first set, siding out at 80% and hitting .375. While they only led by a couple of points for most of the set, they didn’t let Oregon catch up, and that was enough for the win.
The second set was closer than the first. A couple long runs ended up balancing each other other, and the teams tied at 24-24 before Washington could close it out on an ace by senior Kara Bajema.
Bajema led the Huskies with 17 kills, hitting .333. She also added three blocks and an ace for the Huskies.
Oregon got off to an early lead in the third set but it didn’t last for long. A six-point run that included three straight aces by junior Maria Bogomolova got Washington a five point lead mid-set. Those three aces alone tied her career-high, and an earlier ace meant she set a new career-high with four in the match.
Senior libero Shayne McPherson moved into fourth all-time in digs in UW history, passing Cassie Strickland. She finished with 12 Thursday night, giving her 1546 in her career.
The Huskies will head to Corvallis to play the Beavers at noon on Sunday. The match will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.
