UW heads to Puerto Rico for first road trip of season

The Washington women’s basketball team jumped out to a 3-1 start to the 2019-20 campaign while having the luxury of staying in Seattle for all four games. The Huskies now head to Puerto Rico for three straight road games.
After faltering and losing a game to Tulane, Washington went on to win its next two matchups by a combined total of 85 points. The most recent was against crosstown rival Seattle U.
“We’ve had some time off, working on some weaknesses of ours and I think for [that] game it was a really good test for us before we go out there to Puerto Rico and play some pretty good teams,” forward Mai-Loni Henson said. “We’re excited. It’s a business trip, but we’re gonna have some fun too.”
Washington has only been outscored in two quarters this entire season. It has only trailed for a total of eight minutes and one second throughout all 160 minutes of the season so far, which all came in the 64-62 loss to Tulane.
A big strength of this year’s team has been in its numbers. The Huskies have had a different leading scorer in each of their games so far.
“It’s nice to know that when we go to our bench, whoever that is on the bench, they have the ability to contribute not only offensively, but defensively too,” head coach Jody Wynn said.
The defense has been tenacious as well. In their first three games, the Huskies forced 90 turnovers, and in their most recent game, where they only caused 17 turnovers, it held the Redhawks to under 25% shooting from the floor.
“You always gotta pack your defense,” Wynn said. “It doesn’t matter where you shoot, and what the arena looks like and whether you’re in a foreign country or not, we have to bring our defense and that’ll ignite our offense. “It’s going to be a great opportunity. We got three games in three days, it prepares us for the Pac-12 tournament, that’s why we’re doing it.”
The first game against Iona will tip off on Thursday, the second matchup will be Friday against Howard, and Washington will close out the weekend by taking on Iowa on Saturday. All games will begin at 9 a.m. PST.
