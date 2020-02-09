Rebounding costs Huskies against rival Cougars

PULLMAN, Wash. — When the Washington men’s basketball team walked out onto the court at Beasley Coliseum on Sunday to take on rival Washington State, its advantage seemed clear.
Rolling out a starting lineup comprised of Marcus Tsohonis, Jamal Bey, Nahziah Carter, Hameir Wright, and Isaiah Stewart, the Huskies (12-12, 2-9 Pac-12) had a combined eight inch height edge over the Cougars (14-10, 5-6 Pac-12). And that was without counting 6-foot-9 Jaden McDaniels and 6-foot-10 Nate Roberts, who played substantial minutes off the bench.
That height advantage wasn’t so obvious when the Huskies left the court, returning to Seattle with its sixth consecutive loss after dropping Sunday’s game, 79-67.
“Today, the biggest thing was rebounding,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “At the start of the game it was 11-2, they were just all over the place and we didn’t do a good job on the defensive glass. That’s obviously — that’s why I put Nate in the game.”
The Cougars bullied the Huskies on the boards straight from the jump until the final whistle. With three minutes left and Washington pushing to tie the game, Washington State grabbed five rebounds. The UW had just two.
Led by senior Jeff Pollard and sophomore CJ Elleby who both had 10 rebounds apiece, the Cougars dominated both the offensive and defensive boards and won the rebounding battle 44-33. The most impressive performance on the glass had to Pollard’s, as the senior grabbed seven offensive rebounds, despite often being the only Cougar in the paint. Washington combined for just eight all game.
Freshmen Stewart and McDaniels led the team with seven and six rebounds, respectively. Roberts grabbed five rebounds in just 16 minutes, including two on the offensive glass.
“We’ve got to start strong,” Hopkins said. “We’ve got to start hot, we’ve got to start aggressive, and really, most importantly it’s not about how active you are. It’s about how smart you are. And so there’s a lot of awareness plays — missed assignments — and we’ve got to do a better job than that.”
Washington State hasn’t been a great rebounding team this year either. Entering Sunday, WSU averaged just 35.78 rebounds per game, and were allowing opponents to grab 37.09, the second most in the the Pac-12 behind Arizona State. The Cougars rebounding margin of minus-1.30 was ranked No. 11 in the conference.
“Just being in the right spot and knowing where you need to be at,” McDaniels said on how the Huskies could improve on the glass. “You don’t know where the ball is going to be, so just box out your man and go get it, honestly.”
This isn’t a new problem for the Huskies. During their six-game slide, they’ve only won the rebounding battle once, against Oregon which they did by one. Since conference play started, Washington has only outrebounded its opponent three times, even with it’s vaunted height and length. And especially considering the close losses the UW has suffered during this losing streak, the extra possessions are missed.
“It’s a mindset,” Hopkins said. “It really is. You’ve got to go and get it instead of tapping it with one, you’ve got to go with two. You see it when Nate Roberts is in the game, he’s going for every ball he possibly can and that’s what we need other guys to do.”
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.