Apple Cup no more: COVID-19 cancels 113th Apple Cup

For the first time since 1944, the Apple Cup game between Washington and Washington State will not be played.
Sunday, the Pac-12 announced the Cougars are under the mandatory limit of scholarship players after several student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 or were held out due to contact tracing.
"Under Conference policy, the game will be declared a no contest,” the press release stated.
The Apple Cup, one of the oldest rivalries in collegiate football, was originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 27. The Huskies have won the past seven games against the Cougars. A win this year would have tied the record for consecutive wins in the rivalry.
"This is so disappointing for our players, coaches and staff, as well as Husky Nation, as we were all looking forward to the Boeing Apple Cup this week,” Washington athletic director Jennifer Cohen said. “This is one of the best rivalries in college sports, and every year we circle this game at the start of the season."
The cancellation is the second game of the season scrapped for Washington, after its week one game versus California was canceled for similar reasons.
"We will work with Pac-12 to prioritize this game and look into any opportunities to play it should there be an open date for both schools down the road,” Cohen said.
There are a few other options for Washington’s schedule. Earlier this week, the Pac-12 announced that it would allow teams to schedule games against non-conference opponents, reversing an earlier decision to stick to conference-only scheduling.
San Diego State, for example, is available after canceling its game against Fresno State, and No. 8 BYU may also be an option. Army is also without an opponent this weekend.
