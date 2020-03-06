Huskies can't break losing streak, fall to Minnesota

Starting a weekend of home matches, the Washington men’s tennis team fell 6-1 against No. 40 Minnesota.
“I want to not be up and down in the singles,” head coach Matt Anger said. “I think we can be a little better, but more importantly I think we can stay at our higher level and sustain it a little more consistently.”
Winning in a tiebreak against Minnesota’s Stefan Milicevic, ranked No. 54 nationally, junior Jack Davis was the only win of the night for the Huskies (8-7, 0-2 Pac-12), ending 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).
“We’re getting tougher as a team,” Davis said. “We still need to get a lot tougher obviously, but I think just bringing that attitude of toughness and getting tougher every week has been a good thing for me.”
In singles, senior Liam Puttergill was the first to lose at Court 5, finishing 6-1, 6-0. Senior Thibault Cancel followed shortly, falling 6-4, 6-0 on Court 3. After the first two singles losses, Washington held at the 3-0 deficit for 20 minutes, playing tough matches on Courts 1, 2, 4, and 6. Unable to hold the Gophers (7-3), sophomore Jack Pulliam’s 6-3, 6-3 loss on Court 4 decided the match.
In doubles, freshman Brandon Wong and sophomore Ewen Lumsden were the first to lose at No. 3, ending 6-3. Senior Thibault Cancel and Jack Pulliam put up a fight at No. 2, but couldn’t secure the win in a 6-4 loss.
The match at No.1 featuring junior duo Jack Davis and Alexis Alvarez was left unfinished with the Huskies leading 6-5.
“I want to keep progressing with the doubles,” head coach Matt Anger said. “We played better but we didn’t get any reward for it. I want to play better and I want to get the reward.”
This weekend’s match play will pick back up Sunday at 2 p.m. when Washington takes on Boise St.
Reach reporter Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.