Levi Onwuzurike opts out of 2020 season to prepare for NFL draft

Two weeks after its leading pass-rusher Joe Tryon declared for the 2021 NFL draft, the Washington football team lost yet another star defender as senior defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike announced he would forgo his final year of eligibility to prepare for the draft.
Following an outstanding junior campaign last year, Onwuzurike was named First Team All-Pac-12 after leading Huskies defensive linemen with 45 tackles and finishing fourth on the team in tackles-for-loss, with six.
The senior was also getting a decent amount of preseason hype, as he was named first-team preseason All-America from Athlon, and was graded as the most valuable defensive tackle returning to college football in 2020 by Pro Football Focus.
"I'm proud of all that Levi accomplished on and off the field during his time at Washington," UW head coach Jimmy Lake said. "He was an outstanding player and an excellent teammate. Everyone in the program wishes him all the best."
With the departures of Onwuzurike and Tryon, the Huskies are left searching for a new starter on the defensive line. And with the possibility of a season rapidly approaching following the Big Ten’s decision to resume its fall football season, Onwuzurike’s replacement may be needed sooner rather than later.
One option for Onwuzurike may be sophomore Tuli Letuligasenoa, who played in 12 of 13 games last season, accumulating two tackles-for-loss and a sack. A former four-star recruit from De La Salle, the one-time USC commit seems poised to take the next step in his development.
Multiple underclassmen will also move up the defensive line depth chart, with sophomore Sam Taimani having the most experience, playing in all 13 games last season, recording 16 tackles and one tackle-for-loss. Redshirt freshmen Jacob Bandes and Faatui Tuitele also have a chance to step up in Onwuzurike’s absence.
