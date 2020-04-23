Five things about Washington’s defense and special teams we might have learned from spring practices

With UW football’s Spring Game scheduled for April 25, we’re just a few days away from what should have been the end of spring practices. But with COVID-19 forcing the cancellation of all spring sport activities, fans have been left to wonder what the team will look like in head coach Jimmy Lake’s first season at the helm.
Here are five questions about the offense spring practices might have answered. For five questions about the offense, click here.
Do the Huskies trust Henry more?
In his freshman year, Peyton Henry was plagued by one miss in particular, hooking a 37-yard game-winning field goal in Eugene, Oregon. As much as that miss haunted him, Henry displayed improvement in his second season with the Huskies, converting 90.5% of his field goals.
However, Henry still proved to be a liability at times, attempting only three kicks from 40 or more yards, and none from over 50. In fact, the Huskies have not converted a 50+ yard field goal since Sept. 13, 2014, when Cameron Van Winkle made a 51-yard attempt against Illinois. Since then, opponents have converted six such field goals.
In his tenure at the UW, head coach Chris Petersen often opted for quarterback pooch punts rather than attempting a long field goal. It will be interesting to see whether Lake adopts Petersen’s tactics or trusts Henry’s leg.
Who will return punts this season?
The Huskies have been missing a noticeable spark on special teams ever since Dante Pettis graduated. Take nothing away from Aaron Fuller, who did his job as the UW punt returner the last two seasons, even taking an 88-yard return for a touchdown against BYU. But now Fuller has graduated, and the Huskies will need to find a new return man.
In a conference call Wednesday, special teams coordinator Bob Gregory mentioned two defensive backs as potential replacements: Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon.
McDuffie was a return man in high school and took a 76-yard return to the house in his senior season.
.@trent_mcduffie 76 yards.➡🏠@BoscoFootball pic.twitter.com/AOn6qwWKL8— FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) November 10, 2018
While Gordon didn’t serve as a return man in high school, he did get some experience in practice last season.
Who gets the most edge rusher snaps?
In 2018, the Huskies were characterized by their inability to get to the passer, recording only 24 all season. Last season served as an improvement, as the UW defense found some answers in an improving pass rush, with then-sophomore Joe Tryon leading the way with eight sacks.
Senior Ryan Bowman, who was second on the team in sacks last year with 5.5, returns for his last season, but with some freshman talent arriving on Montlake this season, the Huskies will add some much-needed depth to their improving pass rush.
Sophomore Laiatu Latu saw some action in his first season, recording 16 tackles and a half-sack in 12 games. Entering his second season, Latu has cut 11 pounds in hopes of moving up the depth chart.
It won’t be easy though, as Latu will have some competition from incoming five-star edge rusher Sav’ell Smalls. The Washington native from Kennedy Catholic, opted to stay home over the likes of Alabama, Florida State, and Auburn.
How does the inside linebacker position shake out?
While the Dawgs return much of their defense, including their two starting edge rushers, the biggest turn over will come at inside linebacker, with the graduation of both Kyler Manu and Brandon Wellington. Ariel Ngata opted to transfer at the end of last season too, meaning the Huskies will also have to replace much of their reserves.
With the struggles of both Manu and Wellington, former walk-on Edefuan Ulofoshio started the final three games last season, including an 11 tackle, team-leading performance against Colorado.
Ulofoshio could be joined by another sophomore in Jackson Sirmon, who spent last season second on the two-deeps behind Manu and Wellington.
A big question mark for the Huskies is MJ Tafisi, who suffered a season-ending injury against Arizona. Tafisi was emerging as a key piece for the Huskies last season, and, assuming he is healthy like Gregory stated in a teleconference April 22, he has a chance to compete with Sirmon and Ulofoshio for the two ILB positions as well.
Behind them, four redshirt freshmen including Daniel Heimuli, Josh Calvert, Alphonzo Tuputala, and Miki Ah You are all exciting prospects who will try to force their way up the depth chart.
With Myles Bryant gone, who plays in the defensive backfield?
Last season Washington welcomed a plethora of talent to the defensive backfield, giving five freshmen significant playing time. Depth is key for the UW defense, which often rolls out five and six men backfields, especially against prominent passing teams such as Washington State.
With McDuffie, Keith Taylor, and Elijah Molden seemingly locking down three of those spots, there will be some strong competition for the remaining starting roles.
As freshmen, Asa Turner and Cameron Williams started five and six games, respectively, and Gordon also started one game. But Myles Bryant is now gone, opening the door for some fresh bodies in the backfield. Seniors Brandon McKinney and Alex Cook have a chance to step into Bryant’s role, along with sophomore Julius Irvin. Redshirt freshman Kamren Fabiculanan is also an option.
The Huskies also welcome freshmen safeties Jacobe Covington and Makell Esteen, but they will have to fight for playing time in an already crowded DB room.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
