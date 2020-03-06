Dawgs ride power surge to victory

Nineteen runs on 19 hits. That’s how efficient the No. 2 Washington softball team's offense was versus Santa Clara on the first day of the Silicon Valley Classic, ultimately winning 19-0 in five innings.
Everything went right for the Huskies (21-2) Friday night, who hit a season-high five home runs against the Broncos (8-14), while junior Gabbie Plain pitched a shutout for the second time in three games in a dominant victory.
Sophomores Sami Reynolds and SilentRain Espinoza combined to go 9-for-9, each hitting two home runs and driving in five runs.
“Sami has some power but the home runs haven’t come out,” head coach Heather Tarr said on Monday.
Reynolds certainly proved Tarr’s statement correct, hitting her first home run of the season in the second inning, extending her on-base streak to 20 games. Espinoza followed a few batters later with her second home run of the night, raising her OBP to 1.181.
Beyond those two, sophomore Baylee Klingler drove in three runs, pushing her season RBI total to 32, and freshman Kelley Lynch hit her eighth home run of the year.
Plain posted another strong outing, holding the Broncos to four hits while striking out nine and earning her 10th win.
Top of the order goes on a tear
In the first game, the UW outmatched St. Francis to a 9-1 victory in six innings.
The Huskies started the scoring early, with two runs in the top of the first inning, while the Red Flash (5-17) struggled to get anything going against starter Brooke Nelson.
The freshman went 4 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on four hits and striking out six on the way to her second victory in as many outings.
It was the top of the lineup that did most of the damage for the Huskies, whose No. 2, 3 and 4 batters combined for eight hits and seven RBIs. Morganne Flores’ three RBIs lead the way and Sis Bates recorded her first four-hit game of the year, her eighth multi-hit game, and Baylee Klingler added to her team-leading 29 RBIs with a 2-RBI double in the fourth inning.
The victory meant the Huskies’ have now won at least 20 non-conference games in 28 consecutive seasons and will have a chance to add to that total with three more games this weekend, starting tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. vs UC Santa Barbara.
