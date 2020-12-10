UW defense leading the way as Washington prepares for home debut

Heading into this Friday’s home opener against Washington State, the Washington women’s basketball team is hoping to step up after a tough loss to Stanford last Sunday.
“We like to wreak havoc on defense and generate offensive possessions through our defense.” Head Coach Jody Wynn said.
Before the loss, the Huskies (3-1, 1-1 Pac-12) had held their first three opponents to under 60 points. Washington also averaged more than 10 steals per game including a season-high 16 against Cal, in a game where the Bears turned the ball over 27 times.
“We want to create 20 turnovers a game,” Wynn said. “It's the magic number.”
Junior forward Haley Van Dyke currently leads the team with seven steals this season. Three other Huskies are tied for second with five steals in their first four games. In these early season games the veterans of the team have been the leaders on defense.
“Our defense is really complicated,” Senior forward Khayla Rooks said. “I know the defense since I’ve been her for so long, teaching the younger kids has helped me grow as a defender.”
As the Huskies move deeper into conference play, their younger players are expected to become more important pieces on the defensive side of the ball.
Huskies hope for improvement in shooting and rebounding
As good as the Washington defense has been, the Huskies must improve their shooting and rebounding if they hope to continue to compete in the highly competitive Pac-12.
In the loss to Stanford the Huskies were out-rebounded by the Cardinal 58-34. If Washington hopes to compete against the cream of the crop in the Pac-12 they must at least match the top teams when it comes to rebounding.
“Stanford definitely beat us in rebounding in transition,” Rooks said. “So this week our main focus in practice has been rebounding in transition.”
Outside of rebounding the Huskies must also improve their shooting as they move deeper into conference play. Against Stanford, Washington shot an abysmal 29 percent from the field and only 20% from beyond the arc.
“Against Stanford, we didn’t shoot the ball with much efficiency.” Wynn said.
Fortunately for Washington in the first three games of the season the Huskies shot much better than they did against Stanford averaging close to 50% from the field in each game.
The Huskies next play at 4 p.m. this Friday in their home opener against WSU. The Cougars have yet to play a game this season. The Huskies will then host Portland on Sunday at 2 p.m.
