UW gymnastics head coach Elise Ray-Statz resigns

Elise Ray-Statz, head coach of the Washington gymnastics program for the past five seasons, has stepped away from the position, the university announced Wednesday afternoon. Assistant head coach Ralph Rosso has been promoted to interim head coach.
"It is with a heavy yet grateful heart, that I say goodbye to the incredible place that is the University of Washington," Ray-Statz said in a statement. "Though bittersweet, my husband and I have made the decision to move closer to family as we raise our young kids.”
After serving as an assistant coach for four seasons under Joanne Bowers, Ray-Statz was promoted to head coach prior to the 2015-16 season. In her first season, Ray-Statz led the Huskies to NCAA Nationals for the first time since 1998.
In her five years as head coach, the Huskies finished ranked top-20 in the nation every year, including an eighth-place finish following the 2017 season.
Ralph Rosso enters his fourth year at the University of Washington, after serving as an assistant and bars coach for three seasons. Rosso helped the Huskies finish 12th in the nation on bars in 2020, their best placement in the event since 2004. Rosso previously served as an assistant coach at George Washington and Arizona State.
