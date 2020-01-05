Scouting USC: What to look for as the Huskies take on the Trojans

Following a head-scratching 66-64 loss to UCLA on Thursday, the Washington men’s basketball team will welcome the other LA school, USC, to Hec Ed on Sunday night. Catch up on the numbers, players, and trends to watch ahead of the game.
Last time out
The Trojans (12-2, 1-0 Pac-12) more or less cruised through their non-conference season, picking up wins over LSU, Florida Gulf Coast, TCU in Dallas, and former UW coach Lorenzo Romar’s Pepperdine.
However, a loss to Temple at the Galen Center showed a lack of depth, as the bench combined for just 18 points. USC then gave up 101 points in a 22-point blowout against Marquette, the only team the Trojans have played who received poll votes this week. Golden Eagles guard Markus Howard had 51 points and made nine three-pointers against the USC defense.
But the Trojans took care of business in Pullman to start their Pac-12 season with a comfortable 65-56 win over Washington State. Led by a 27-point double-double by star freshman Onyeka Okongwu, USC led from the third minute and never looked back, despite committing a season-high 20 turnovers.
Projected starters and players to watch
G - Ethan Anderson, 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, freshman
G - Jonah Matthews, 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, senior
G - Elijah Weaver, 6-foot-6, 210 pounds, sophomore
F - Onyeka Okongwu, 6-foot-9, 245 pounds, freshman
F - Nick Rakocevic, 6-foot-11, 225 pounds, senior
This team is built around Okongwu. A top-25 player in the 2019 class according to 247sports composite ranking, he initially gained attention at Chino Hills High School and has started every game he’s played in since arriving at USC. Okongwu is averaging 18.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks, he’s been everything the Trojans could have hoped in the low block as he can slide down to play center or against more agile forwards with Rakocevic as the rim protector.
USC has struggled to find him help though. Matthews and Rakocevic are the only other players averaging over 10 points. And the Trojans haven’t been able to find shooting to surround their star freshman either. Matthews leads the team with 31 made three-pointers and is shooting 36.9 percent from behind the arc. Weaver shoots the three at a slightly higher 38.6 percent, but only has 34 attempts all season. Against Washington State, USC went 1-for-7 from three.
But while the Trojans may have a hard time finding offense at times, they are the No. 17 ranked blocking team in the nation. With 77 blocks this season, they average 5.5 per game led again by Okongwu with Rakocevic, Anderson, and bench wing Isaiah Mobley also helping.
The Trojans have also struggled to find depth, running an eight man rotation with Mobley, Daniel Utomi, and Quintin Adlesh coming off the bench. At least one of Okongwu, Matthews, and Rakocevic is always on the floor.
Outlook
So far, KenPom is 0-for-1 trying to project the Huskies in the cannibalistic conference that is the Pac-12, but it does project a 74-69 win over the Trojans, once again likely due to home court advantage.
But as Washington proved Thursday, KenPom is no guarantee. The Huskies’ disastrous start had them playing catch up all night against UCLA, and a more talented USC squad, with a star prospect, has the ability to close the door better than the Bruins did. Additionally, this Trojan team has experience grinding out close wins as they beat TCU and LSU by just two points each.
Another interesting part of the game to watch should be watching Okongwu go up against Stewart. Both are dominant, young forwards who have become the focal points of their respective offenses and have shown good ability on defense. It could also be a future NBA matchup as both seem destined to declare for the draft after this year.
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashtia
