What they say: Talking OSU football with Orange Media Network

This Saturday’s meeting against Oregon State in Seattle marks the fourth different opening-day kickoff on the Washington football team’s 2020 schedule in the past year. Last season, the Huskies won a 19-7 slugfest over the Beavers — but a lot has changed since then.
During the lead-up to this weekend’s game, we met with Orange Media Network’s Sports Chief Brady Akins to ask some questions about the matchup. Here are the results:
Q: How does Oregon State’s defense look heading into head coach Jonathan Smith’s third year with the program?
Akins: Well, I think it’s really interesting with the defense because I don’t think it’s a personnel thing. A lot of what they struggle with is schematic, on a coaching level. And I love Jonathan Smith, don’t get me wrong — but he’s an offensive guy. I noticed a lot, especially last week against Washington State, it was a lot of three-man rushes to where you’re really limiting the strength of your defense, which I think is the pass rush, with [Oregon State edge] Hamilcar Rashed. I think this year you could still kind of see a jump once they’ve kind of figured out their scheme. Week one was not an inspiring performance. I think a lot of it is just shaking off the rust, and I think they’re gonna figure it out — I just don’t know if it’s going to happen by this week.
Q: OSU has a high-powered offense, both running and passing the ball. How do they match up against a staunch Husky defense?
Akins: Oregon State really is an offense that lives and dies by the running game. If they can get the running game going, they will torch you. [OSU running back] Jermar Jefferson can torch you if he gets the opportunity, but if he can’t then I think the offense suffers the result, and I think that’s why a lot of the lower-scoring performances came against teams with a really good run defense. Washington had a good run defense last year, and we scored seven points. And so if Washington is there again on the defensive side, and if they can shut down Jermar Jefferson, I think it can be a real problem, but if he can get going then I think Oregon State might be able to win the game.
Q: Which matchup intrigues you the most?
Akins: I’m gonna pick one that is so clearly a mismatch, at least based on last week, but I can’t wait to see how [OSU quarterback] Tristan Gebbia responds — to what I think was a really tough game last week — against a really talented Washington secondary. Gebbia really struggled [last week], I thought, in seeing the field. I think you’re gonna look at the stats and say, ‘Oh, Gebbia had a pretty high completion percentage, and he threw for like, 300-plus yards — good day at the office for the young guy!’ But I don’t think it tells the full story. It was a lot of Gebbia taking the quickest, easiest, most low-risk pass that he could. So I would really like to see if that was just a first-game-of-the-season jitters type of thing and he has that in him, where he can push the ball down the field and take a bit more risks, especially against a really talented secondary with a lot of really good returning players.
Q: Who on the defense for the Beavers needs to step up if they want to beat the Huskies?
Akins: I mentioned him earlier, but Hamilcar Rashed Jr. I think needs to be a guy that plays a little better. Like I said, a lot of Hamilcar’s struggles were schematic — if you’re rushing three against five lineman, it’s just going to be a hard day at the office for him. A lot of his struggles [last week] can be attributed to that. But that said, I noticed there was a lot of plays last week where he was at or around the ball carriers’ ankles. People were either stepping over him or breaking free of him, and I think that if you’re Hamilcar Rashed, you are very clearly the best player on a defense that just got torched in every conceivable way by a freshman quarterback through the air and on the ground. Tackling is just a problem for Oregon State in general, and Hamilcar Rashed, for as great as he is, was really guilty of that. In order for Oregon State to contain Washington’s offense, you’re gonna need a better effort from your leader.
Q: What kind of a game does Jermar Jefferson have out of the backfield?
Akins: Here’s my insane comparison for Jermar Jefferson: I see him as an Alvin Kamara type. Whether it works or it doesn’t work, they’re really going to try to ride Jermar Jefferson. This is an Oregon State offense, at least in my perspective, where the quarterback didn’t really have a great game. And I think that in order for the Oregon State offense to work, in order for them to pull off the upset, it needs to be Jermar Jefferson, so I think there’s gonna be a lot of carries. That said, I don’t know how efficient those carries will be, especially against a really good Washington defense. I think that Jermar Jefferson is talented enough to make things happen, but I don’t know that he’s gonna be the five-yard-per-carry guy that he was against Washington State.
Q: What is your prediction for this game?
Akins: I really hate to sound like a pessimist, I really hate to sound like a downer, but I really do think this is Washington’s game to lose. I think there are plenty of games where Oregon State wins. Across the board, every game that was played last week, you could see that there was a lot of first quarter shaking the rust off. It’s going to be slow starting for Washington — introducing a new coach, introducing a new quarterback, not having played in a year, I think that early in the game, that’s where the game is going to be decided. If Oregon State can pull ahead with their rust being shaken off, that’s where it can be kind of hard for Washington to come back in it. But if Oregon State can’t assert themselves early on, then I think it’s going to be Washington’s game to lose. And from what I saw last week, I don’t think Oregon State can do that, so I think it’s a Washington win, but it’s gonna be close. I’m going to say Washington 27, Oregon State 21.
