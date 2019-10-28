‘A motor that won’t turn off’: Meek keeps the Huskies rolling with his energy

When it comes to the world of sports, the “next man up” mentality has always been something that players and coaches have preached consistently over the years. After the departures of Kyle Coffee, Scott Menzies, Quentin Pearson, and more from a squad that made the NCAA tournament a year ago, the Huskies have turned to sophomore Lucas Meek, and he has answered the call.
“I told myself that my time would come eventually and my job is to be prepared when it does,” Meek said.
The midfielder’s love for soccer started at an early age, and growing up, it was the only sport that he really played.
“When I was three or four, my aunt came back from England and got me a David Beckham Manchester United jersey,” Meek said. “I fell in love with the jersey and in turn fell in love with soccer.”
From that moment onward, the young Meek had his sights set on becoming a soccer superstar. His best teammate at the time was a brick wall in his playroom.
“I would use it as my goal and passing buddy every day growing up,” Meek said. “Whenever I got home from school, I would be passing, shooting, and juggling with the wall. I definitely broke plenty of lamps and other things along the way.”
Meek watched UW Soccer religiously as a child, and when it came time to decide which school he would play for, there was really no other option that he considered, or even wanted to consider.
Now, Meek is one of the driving forces on the No. 1 team in the country, with six goals and two assists on the season. Through 15 games, the Huskies only have one loss, and are still undefeated in conference play as the regular season nears its conclusion. Although Meek has been excellent on the field for the UW with his goal-scoring prowess, his teammates and coaches laud his level of excitement, enthusiasm, and kindness as aspects that have contributed to the team’s success.
“Meek is the type of guy who sees you walk into the room and asks you how your day is,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “He’s just super nice and a pleasure to be around and you want guys like that in the locker room to get the other guys going.”
Outside of soccer, Meek lives with teammates Gio Miglietti, Blake Bodily, and Jaret Townsend, and they acknowledge that Meek’s animation extends beyond what is seen on the soccer field or in the locker room. The trio have their fair share of stories to tell about the sophomore.
“I’ll be doing my own thing or eating food in the kitchen and all of a sudden, I hear Lucas yelling at the TV playing FIFA,” Bodily said. “I don’t think his excitement level ever goes down.”
When asked what the possibilities are for the future of the Huskies, he recognizes that they are doing extremely well so far but is still feeling unsatisfied until the ultimate goals are reached.
“We are having an incredible season right now and I hope we can continue to trend in the right direction,” Meek said. “Our goal at the beginning of the season was to win the Pac-12 title and I feel like we are getting closer and closer to achieving that.”
Reach reporter Le Bui at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @LeBui18
